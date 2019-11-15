David Suchet Adds New Performances To His Australian Tour

David Suchet will be making his eagerly-awaited return to Australian stages in POIROT AND MORE: A RETROSPECTIVE in early 2020. There has been a huge demand for tickets across Australia and subsequently new shows have just been added to the tour schedule. The tour will travel across the country to Perth, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Newcastle and Adelaide. The additional performances in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide will go on sale on Tuesday 19thNovember.

For over 25 years David Suchet captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie's elegant Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Beyond Poirot, this Emmy winning actor, also nominated for multiple Olivier Awards, BAFTAs and a Tony Award, has been celebrated for his portrayal of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli and Freud. David has also graced the world's stages bringing literary greats to life, including Shakespeare, Wilde and Albee.

Revered and acclaimed Australian journalist Jane Hutcheon will be joining David as interviewer in this unique live stage show. The show will highlight the actor behind the detective and the many faces he's portrayed on stage and screen over a career spanning five decades. Audiences will discover why David Suchet is renowned for not only becoming the role, but also taking on the personalities of some of television, film and theatre's most fascinating characters.

The multi-award winner starred in all 74 Poirot television movies over 25 years taking him into the lounge room of millions around the world. His television credits extend over 40 years and include some of Britain's most esteemed programs from The Life of Freud, The Way We Live Now, Great Expectations and more recently Dr Who and Press. David has also starred in numerous international films including Harry and the Hendersons, The Bank Job and American Assassin, whilst also maintaining his impressive theatre career. He is an Associate Artist and Governor of the Royal Shakespeare Company having played Lago in Othello, Shylock in The Merchant of Venice, Caliban in The Tempest, Bolingbroke in Richard II and Angelo in Measure for Measure, all having been nominated for Olivier Best Actor Awards. Further theatre credits include Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Ernest, Amadeus, Who's afraid of Virginia Woolf, The Last Confession and Arthur Miller's The Price. In 2007 he won an Emmy Award for his role as tycoon Robert Maxwell in the TV movie Maxwell and in 2011 he was made a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Join David Suchet in conversation with the man, the actor and his many roles in an unmistakably unique event. A retrospective look at David's career will have you witness some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light.

Tour Dates:

PERTH

SATURDAY 18TH JANUARY 2pm & 7.30pm

CONCERT HALL

www.perthconcerthall.com.au

CANBERRA

MONDAY 20TH JANUARY 7.30pm

TUESDAY 21ST JANUARY 7:30pm

CANBERRA THEATRE CENTRE

www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au

SYDNEY

TUESDAY 23RD JANUARY 3pm & 8pm

CONCERT HALL - SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

www.sydneyoperahouse.com

NEW SHOW ADDED - FRIDAY 7TH FEBRUARY 8pm

STATE THEATRE

www.statetheatre.com.au

ON SALE TUESDAY 19TH NOVEMBER

MELBOURNE

SATURDAY 25TH JANUARY 3pm & 8pm

NEW SHOW ADDED - THURSDAY 13TH FEBRUARY 8pm - ON SALE TUESDAY 19TH NOVEMBER

HAMER HALL - ARTS CENTRE MELBOURNE

www.artscentremelbourne.com.au

GOLD COAST

WEDNESDAY 29TH JANUARY 8pm

HOTA

www.hota.com.au

BRISBANE

NEW SHOW ADDED - FRIDAY 31ST JANUARY 8pm - ON SALE TUESDAY 19TH NOVEMBER

SATURDAY 1ST FEBRUARY 2pm & 8pm

QPAC

www.qpac.com.au

NEWCASTLE

SATURDAY 8TH FEBRUARY 8pm

CIVIC THEATRE

www.civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

ADELAIDE

NEW SHOW ADDED - TUESDAY 11TH FEBRUARY 8pm - ON SALE MONDAY 18TH NOVEMBER

WEDNESDAY 12TH FEBRUARY 3pm & 8pm

FESTIVAL THEATRE - ADELAIDE FESTIVAL CENTRE

www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You