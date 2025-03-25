DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne For Spring School Holidays

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL, the performance adventure based on Dav Pilkey’s worldwide bestselling book series, will return to Melbourne these Spring school holidays for 10 performances from 30 September - 4 October 2025 at the Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne.



DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL, which has had sell-out seasons across Australia, follows the chronicles of a canine superhero, who loves to fight crime … and chew on the furniture.



While trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?



This epic musical adventure features the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey’s beloved characters, in a colourful live adaptation featuring an original book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Emmy-winning writer of the PBS show Peg Cat) and music by Brad Alexander (See Rock City & Other Destinations), with orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler.



DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL had a previous off-Broadway run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2019 and has thrilled audiences across Australia including a run at Sydney Opera House. This season will be its first on the Arts Centre Melbourne stage.



"It is always such a pleasure staging much loved book adaptations in our Families and Children’s program, and celebrating the stories and superheros, like Dog Man, that help make children fall in love with books!” said Mary Harvey, Arts Centre Melbourne’s Creative Producer, Families & Children.