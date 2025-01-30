DARKFIELD Extends Melbourne Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



By popular demand, multisensory shipping container experiences DARKFIELD SÉANCE and FLIGHT have had their seasons extended with an extra week of shows.

Melburnians now have one last opportunity to catch the experiences, which engulf audiences in complete darkness and challenge their grasp on reality, at Arts Centre Melbourne Forecourt, before they close on Sunday, 23 February.

DARKFIELD invites audiences to step inside shipping containers where strange worlds unfold. The immersive 360-degree audio experiences challenge the senses, exploring the depths of human psychology and perception.

Produced in Australia by Realscape Productions, DARKFIELD SÉANCE and FLIGHT have to-date seen over 300,000 Australians take the plunge into darkness and experience heart pounding thrill.

SÉANCE

Step inside, take a seat but don't get comfortable. SÉANCE is an intense sonic performance that explores the psychology of a group of people who have been bombarded with suggestible material. In complete darkness, your senses become vulnerable to persuasion. We only ask that you proceed with an open mind...

FLIGHT

FLIGHT takes audience members through two worlds, two realities and two outcomes to their journey. The many worlds interpretation of Quantum Mechanics proposes all possible outcomes that could occur, are occurring in countless worlds of varying similarity. Find comfort in knowing that however ill advised your choices have been - there is a version of you who made better ones and is suffering less regret and embarrassment.

“The productions are ideal for anyone who loves the thrill of multisensory entertainment, and immersing themselves in the unknown. They are playing in the heart of Melbourne’s entertainment precinct at the city’s most lively time of the year, so they’re the perfect option for a fun date night, pre-dinner experience or afternoon thrill,” said Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions.

