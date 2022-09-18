Comedy Republic Theatre and Bar to Present DAHLIN! IT'S THE JEANNE LITTLE SHOW in October

Written and directed by award-winning Melbourne playwright, Kieran Carroll, DAHLIN! IT'S THE JEANNE LITTLE SHOW is a portrait of one of Australia's most loved entertainers, Gold Logie winner, Jeanne Little. It is being performed at Melbourne's COMEDY REPUBLIC theatre and bar, on Saturday 22 October at 5pm as part of a Melbourne city and regional tour of the show 8-22 October.

Jeanne Little, rose to prominence in 1974 when she began regular appearances on THE MIKE WALSH SHOW. After becoming the most popular woman on Australian television in the 1970s, Jeanne's talents and career blossomed in numerous ways. From appearances on numerous TV shows, to starring in the hit musical JERRY GIRLS; singing for Princess Diana and Prince Charles at the SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE, to worldwide touring shows playing Marlene Dietrich and Marilyn Monroe, Jeanne Little's contribution to Australian entertainment is immeasurable.

DAHLIN! IT'S THE JEANNE LITTLE SHOW performed with great aplomb by Melbourne performer Caroline Ferguson traces Jeanne's humble beginnings; raised by a single mum, her youthful years in London, her successful and loving marriage to interior designer, Barry Little, the many famous people she met along the way and her attempts to be both mother and TV star. The stories are wrapped in warmth, with Jeanne's own brand of zany and irrepressible humour always present. This high energy and fantastically funny show is the story of an Australian icon who did things her way.