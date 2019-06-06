Comedian Alex Williamson Announces One-off Live Shows For Wollongong And Newcastle

Comedian, satirist, social media megastar and world-conquering content creator Alex Williamson has had a stupendous start to 2019. With a trail of sold out shows behind him, Alex has performed twenty-one big theatre shows across the country this year alone, including a trail of sold-out performances and five extra shows added to existing seasons to meet extreme demand.



Frontier Comedy is thrilled to present a pair of one-off NSW performances of 'Sin On My Face' at Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on Friday 5 July and Newcastle's City Hall on Saturday 6 July, before Alex heads overseas for the rest of July and August to perform the acclaimed show in New Zealand, and Scotland at the Edinburgh Fringe. Tickets for these shows will not last long! 'laidback, punchy, charismatic, fearless and provocative - everything you would expect from a man with 500 million online views.

On screen, Alex is best known to his fans for his 'Loosest Aussie Bloke' and 'Bogan Aussie' characters. One of Australia's much-loved content creators, Alex's hilarious, punchy videos have earned him well over 2.5 million social media followers and hundreds of millions of views since he first started creating as 'Shooter' Williamson. Alex has taken this audience with him to the live arena, performing a phenomenal number of solo shows to a huge collective audience.



The comedy juggernaut is only getting stronger as he steams through shows like a deranged Thomas The Tank Engine, and his latest hour of stand-up comedy has been praised as his strongest yet. Brandishing only a microphone, Alex has wholeheartedly embraced his inner sick-f*ck in this outstanding hour sure to knock you for a home-run. Metaphorically of course. It's not an hour of baseball, unless he runs out of material and someone has a key to the high school sports shed.



The Victorian era is long gone, but to think people once adhered to a set of rules ordained by god and suppressed their 'inner sick-f*ck' is a point of fascination for Alex Williamson. Embrace your own inner sick-f*ck and let 'Shooter' sin on your face.

But book early! Tickets to both shows are on sale now.

Friday 5 July 7.30pm

Illawarra Performing Arts Centre | Wollongong, NSW

merrigong.com.au | Ph: 02 4224 5999



Saturday 6 July 7.30pm

Newcastle City Hall | Newcastle, NSW

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49



This event is recommended for patrons aged 15+

Contains coarse language and adult themes Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You