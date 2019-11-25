Comedia Jonathan Pie Announces THE FAKE NEWS TOUR

Following his 2018 live show Back To The Studio which went on to be broadcast on BBC3 and a recent sell out #1 tour of the UK in 2019, the frustrated News Reporter, Jonathan Pie, is returning to Australia with his brand new tour in February 2020.

In The Fake News Tour, the comedy star returns to the road to berate the people in power - and the journalists holding them to account. This is political satire at its finest.

The brand-new Australian tour will play in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets go on sale on Thursday 28 November at 10am.

Jonathan Pie is the creation of Tom Walker and has been described by Rory Bremner as 'the most important satirical creation since 'Partridge' and 'brilliant, brave, raw and analytical without forgetting to be funny' by Ricky Gervais. With over 1.2 million Facebook followers, his videos regularly go viral, achieving millions of views across the globe. His response to the election of Donald Trump was viewed more than 150 million times worldwide. A recent clip exploring identity politics was viewed over 8 million times on Facebook alone.e Scotsman

Pie's UK tours sold out venues such as the Hammersmith Apollo and the London Palladium and his Australian tour will sell out as well.

MELBOURNE ATHENAEUM THEATRE FRIDAY 21 FEBRUARY

Book at Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

ADELAIDE ROYALTY THEATRE MONDAY 24 FEBRUARY

Book at FringeTIX 1300 621 255 www.adelaidefringe.com.au

PERTH ASTOR THEATRE WEDNESDAY 26 FEBRUARY

Book at Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

BRISBANE BRISBANE POWERHOUSE FRIDAY 28 FEBRUARY

Book at Box Office 3358 8600 www.brisbanecomedyfestival.com

SYDNEY ENMORE THEATRE SATURDAY 29 FEBRUARY

Book at Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au or Enmore Theatre Box Office 9550 3666

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY 28 NOVEMBER 10am

www.jonathanpie.com

www.abpresents.com.au





