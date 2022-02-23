Cast Announced for Australian Debut of Reimagined HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
New tickets for the reimaged production will go on sale to the public February 25, ahead of its reopening in May taking performances up to 2 October.
The reimagined, one-part production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has confirmed its cast for its Australian debut in May 2022.
Melbourne audiences will be introduced to both familiar and new faces in the reimagined production. Including many of the original cast, returning performers are Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Michael Whalley as Ron Weasley, Lucy Goleby as Ginny Potter, Ben Walter as Albus Potter, Nyx Calder as Scorpius Malfoy, Aisha Aidara as Rose Granger-Weasley/Young Hermione and Jessica Vickers as Delphi Diggory.
Joining the spell-binding cast will be Melbourne performer Lachlan Woods as Draco Malfoy. The reimagined production will also debut all-new magical aerialist performers Bailey Nathan-Park, Britney Unmack, Daniel Price and Brooke MacRae. Seven new ensemble members and swings will be joining the celebrated Australian company. They are Guy Langford, Jeremiah Wray, Andy Conaghan, Shannon Foley, Effie Nkrumah, Tamara Bailey, and Mark Doggett.
The company is completed by Michael Bani, George Henare, David Ross Paterson, Natasha Herbert, Tom Russell, Axel Duffy, Abdul Min Muhaimin, Matt Holly, Hannah Fredericksen, Luke Clayson, Naomi Rukavina, Katie-Jean Harding, Damien Avery, Connor Sweeney, Harrison Riley and Gabriella Barbagallo, bringing the total cast to 36.
Australian audiences have now only 4 weeks left to witness the original story before the production closes on 27 March, with all final tickets now available.
Originally an epic two-part event that cast a spell over the world, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has now been boldly reimagined as one singular performance by original creatives J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany. The new Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a thrilling and immersive one-part theatrical event, where magic is reimagined.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter canon and the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The play holds a record 60 major honours, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play and has been seen by millions of people worldwide.
Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. International Casting Consultant is Jim Carnahan (CSA) and Australian casting by Janine Snape (CGA). Executive Producer of the Australian production is Michael Cassel.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is supported by the Victorian Government's annual Major Events Fund, through Visit Victoria.
For more information visit: https://au.harrypottertheplay.com/