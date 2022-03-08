Annie and Lena Bring DIFFERENT NOW to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Sketch comedians Annie and Lena are bringing their third whip-fast sketch comedy show to MICF 2022. Come hang with the duo who are all about farts, feminism and feelin' good.

Annie and Lena are Different Now.

Well, sort of. They're a year older and they dyed their hair. That's heaps of growth so stop expecting so much they're too blonder for this.

After selling out in 2021, the duo are back with their Best Comedy Nominated (Melbourne Fringe Festival 2019) brand of whip fast sketches, music and improv (the cool kind). The duo are looking forward to returning to live shows after finding online success with their web series, on demand comedy special (a collaboration with Stupid Old Studios) and enthusiastic following on Twitch.

Annie Lumsden (she/her) and Lena Moon (she/her) are Melbourne/Naarm based performers, writers and comedians. Lena has a background in improvised comedy and screenwriting, Annie is an actor and presenter. They've respectively worked on Neighbours, Adult Swim, and Aunty Donna (Various), among many others.

Their debut show together, This Is Our Pilot was nominated for Best Comedy at the Melbourne Fringe Festival 2019, and their second show, This is Our Show sold out its run, with added shows, at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2021. This is Our Show The Livestream is now available as an on demand Comedy Special via Stupid Old Studios Presents. Other SOS Presents acts include Double Denim, Jude Pearl, Xavier Michelides, Do Go On Live and many others.

The pair also created web series Annie and Lena in collaboration with Stupid Old Studios, made possible with a City of Melbourne COVID-19 Arts Grant.

Tickets: https://sospresents.com/programs/annie-lena-this-is-our-show

$15 for individuals, $25 for household (this is an honors system)