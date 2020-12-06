SATURDAY COMEDY STARS Comes to Club Voltaire

Saturday Comedy Stars is coming to Club Voltair. The performance features comedians from Channel 10's The Project, Just For Laughs, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala and more!

It's been a long hard year for the comedy industry, but comedians are returning to the stage in a beautiful sign that nature is healing!

To celebrate, Michael Shafar (The Project, ABC's Comedy Bites) is putting on a showcase with an absolutely cracking lineup. The show features Shafar as well as the brilliant Dilruk Jayasinha (MICF Gala, Just For Laughs, I'm A Celebrity), the hilarious Peter Jones (ABC's Comedy Up Late) and more special guests from TV and radio!

So now that lockdown has ended, get out there and support live comedy again! For only $10, you get to enjoy this mini-gala in the beautifully intimate setting of Club Voltaire.

Date and Time: Saturday 12 December 7pm

Venue: Club Voltaire, 14 Raglan Street, North Melbourne

Tickets: $10 at Eventbrite

