ZACH Theatre Will Present Two Premieres in February

ZACH Theatre brings two productions new to Austin this February, with a ZACH360 experience and a world premiere musical based on the beloved children's book. Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan, with Jonny Donahoe will make its regional premiere at The Whisenhunt at ZACH, February 5-March 29, 2020 starring Kriston Woodreaux. ZACH Moody Foundation Family Series will bring a world premiere musical by the Emmy Award-winning Allen Robertson, Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch playing February 29-April 11, 2020 at The Whisenhunt at ZACH.

Hilarious and uplifting, Every Brilliant Thing is an interactive, improvisational play about life, loss, and the lengths we'll go to for the ones we love.

Starring Kriston Woodreaux and Directed by Associate Artistic Director Nat Miller, Every Brilliant Thing is the first of three ZACH360 productions this season. ZACH360 is ZACH's new artistic initiative to create dynamic theatre experiences that are intimate, revelatory, and fun. Actors are in close proximity to the audience and will create opportunities of active participation for patrons during the performance. Audience members are engaged in the storytelling, as we take a fresh approach to familiar work.

Additional production team includes Costume Design by Christina Montgomery, Lighting Design by Austin Brown, Sound Design by Rodd Simonsen, Properties Design by Scott Groh, and Michaela Langford as Stage Manager.

A world premiere new musical by Allen Robertson comes to the ZACH Moody Foundation Family Series this February with Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch. With a contemporary score and playful audience interaction, Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch is a funny, heartwarming story celebrating friendship, acceptance, and self-esteem that will delight all ages.

Based on the story by Eileen Spinelli, Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch will star both an adult and student cast. Adult cast includes Nicholas Keir, Paul Sanchez, and Amber Quick. The student cast includes Samantha Beam and Stella Ginsberg.

Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch is directed and musically directed by Allen Robertson, Costume Design by Christina Montgomery and Megan Barrett as Stage Manager. Additional production team to be announced at a later date.

Every Brilliant Thing

When:

February 5-March 29, 2020

Where:

The Whisenhunt at ZACH | 1510 Toomey Rd. | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets:

Start at $28 available at ZACH's box office - (512) 476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org



Summary:

(Adult themes) Ice Cream. Water Fights. Things with Stripes. A boy sets out to count his blessings one-by-one and list every single special, ordinary thing about living to lift his Mom's spirits. The love list flourishes as he matures to adulthood, and when life deals a bitter blow, it proves valuable in ways he could never have predicted. Hilarious and uplifting, Every Brilliant Thing is an interactive, improvisational play about life, loss, and the lengths we'll go to for the ones we love.

Age Recommendation:

13 and up

Note:

Topics of depression and suicide may be triggering for some.



Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch

When:

February 29-April 11, 2020

Where:

The Whisenhunt at ZACH | 1510 Toomey Rd. | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets:

Start at $12 (Youth) and $18 (Adult) at ZACH's box office - (512) 476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org



Summary:

(Family Friendly) From the Emmy Award-winning creator of "The Biscuit Brothers" and Tortoise and Hare comes a new musical based on the beloved children's book. Mr. Hatch is a lonely man leading a ho-hum life until one Valentine's Day he receives a note that reads "Somebody loves you" ...and everything changes. With a contemporary score and playful audience interaction, Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch is a funny, heartwarming story celebrating friendship, acceptance, and self-esteem that will delight all ages.

Age Recommendation:

Three and up

TICKETING AND SUBSCRIPTIONS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541, or in person at the ZACH Theatre Box Office, in the Topfer Theatre, 202 South Lamar Boulevard (corner of Riverside Drive and South Lamar) Monday through Friday, 12 - 5 p.m. ZACH's Box Office is located inside The Topfer, 202 S. Lamar Blvd. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $20 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x.245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

Sign Interpreted and Open Captioned Performances occur the second Wednesday of each Mainstage production.

Post-show Discussion Nights occur the second Wednesday of each Mainstage production.

Pride Night for Every Brilliant Thing, Thursday, February 6 with catering and happy hour at 6:30 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You