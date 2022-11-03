Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Austin News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards



Related Stories
Cast Announced for All-Female A CHRISTMAS CAROL CLASSIC RADIOCAST at Penfold Theatre Compa Photo
Cast Announced for All-Female A CHRISTMAS CAROL CLASSIC RADIOCAST at Penfold Theatre Company
Penfold Theatre Company has announced the cast and creatives for A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast running December 8–17, 2022 at the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County and three performances only at the historic Driskill Hotel on December 22–23, 2022 as part of the Great Plays in Great Places series.
Mary Moody Northen Theatre Presents THESE SHINING LIVES Photo
Mary Moody Northen Theatre Presents THESE SHINING LIVES
The Mary Moody Northen Theatre's 50th Anniversary Season continues with the powerful, These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich, playing November 10 – 20, 2022.
Review: BLUE MAN GROUP at Texas Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: BLUE MAN GROUP at Texas Performing Arts Center
Michael Dalen directs Blue Men Mike Brown, Meridian, Josh Wills, and Blue Man Captain Adam Zuick for the tour that bangs the drums at Bass Concert Hall.
Modern Rocks Gallery Announces DAVID BOWIE: STARMAN Exhibition With Opening Reception Frid Photo
Modern Rocks Gallery Announces DAVID BOWIE: STARMAN Exhibition With Opening Reception Friday, November 11
East Austin-based Modern Rocks Gallery announces their latest exhibition, “David Bowie: Starman,” featuring a collection of rare David Bowie prints spanning the prolific artist's career. Steven Walker, owner of Modern Rocks Gallery, curated the exhibition which features many of Bowie's most iconic shots, including album covers, obtained directly from the photographers themselves.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards
November 3, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
November 2, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
November 2, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
November 2, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Submit Nominations For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Before October 31stSubmit Nominations For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Before October 31st
October 12, 2022

There's still time left to submit nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards before the deadline at 11:59 PM ET on October 31st!