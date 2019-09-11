Tickets On Sale For MORE SENIOR MOMENTS at HCCT

Tickets are now on sale for the musical comedy "More Senior Moments" presented by the Hill Country Community Theatre. Reservations can be made by calling (830) 798-8944, online at www.theHCCT.org, or at the box office.

The Hill Country Community Theatre opens it's 2019-2020 season with "More Senior Moments." This musical comedy is a fast-paced romp through various aspects of aging - from the hilarious antics at a senior dance class to the poignant interaction between and two high school flames who still have feelings for one another. The soaring music includes such unforgettable tunes as "The Power of a Dream," "If I Only Knew Then," "First Love," and "Medication Rock." The show is guaranteed to produce laughter as it moves from scene to scene, touching on life experiences to which every audience member can relate.

"More Senior Moments" will be presented at the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657. The show will open on September 19 and run for three weeks through October 6. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM. Admission is $25 for adults and $12 for students with a valid ID.





