Tickets Now On Sale For THE LITTLE MERMAID at HCCT

Come on an under-the-sea musical adventure in the Hill Country Community Theatre's production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid Jr." This production runs Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, at 6:00 PM, and Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26 at 2:15 PM at the theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay at the traffic light.

Splash into this classic story of Ariel, the mermaid princess, who wishes to live in the world above rather than the ocean floor. To explore life on land, Ariel disobeys her father, King Triton, and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula. Ransoming her singing voice, she must convince Prince Eric that she is indeed the girl who rescued him or risk losing her voice forever.

"The Little Mermaid is a fantastic story that will have everyone singing and dancing along to favorites like 'Under the Sea' and 'Kiss the Girl,'" says Mike Rademaekers, Executive Director HCCT.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids. Seating is limited. Purchase your tickets by calling the box office at (830) 798-8944. New HCCT ticketing procedures are at www.theHCCT.org. Audience members are required to wear masks while inside the building.

