Tickets Now On Sale For SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Hill Country Community Theatre

This dazzling array of some of Sondheim's best-known songs demonstrates his masterful craft and astounding creativity.

May. 25, 2021  

The Hill Country Community Theatre will present "Side By Side By Sondheim."

This musical revue celebrates the wit and genius of musical theatre's most influential artist, Stephan Sondheim. "Side By Side By Sondheim" is a Tony-Award-winning show that features songs from "Company," "A Little Night Music," "Follies," not to mention the classics written with musical theatre giants Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne, and Richard Rodgers.

Stephen Sondheim has been the leading composer of musical theatre for the past fifty years. His work is timeless. From the streets of ancient Rome, through nineteenth-century Japan and turn-of-the-century Sweden, to the high-rise apartments of 1970 Manhattan, his songs represent an ideal time and place and yet move beyond their particular settings to speak to us all. Now, with this award-winning revue of his earlier work, some of the lushest, unforgettable songs from this musical theatre master are presented in one magical evening.

"Side By Side By Sondheim" runs June 4 through June 13. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for students. 4-Ever Flex Passes may be redeemed for this event. Please purchase your tickets in advance by logging onto www.theHCCT.org or over the phone by calling the box office at (830) 798-8944.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.


