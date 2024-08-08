The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts To Participate In Houston Theater Week 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has announced eighteen performances included in Houston Theater Week for 2024. The third annual Houston Theater Week will kick off August 12-18, 2024, which offers exclusive deals and discounts for performances running 2024-25.

The week-long promotion was created by Houston First Corporation in collaboration with professional theatres and performing arts groups to raise awareness and generate support for Houston's arts community.

This year brings together 22 professional performing arts groups, offering over 250 performances. The special offering provides consumers with Buy One, Get One FREE deals to some of the best live performances in the city using the code HOUARTS. Visit TheHobbyCenter.org and HoustonTheaterWeek.com for more information.

2024-25 PERFORMANCES AT THE HOBBY CENTER INCLUDED IN HOUSTON THEATER WEEK:

Stringz Attached: Omari Dillard: Soul Violinist | Aug 30

Hobby Center Presents: All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsberg | Sept 5 & 6

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: Brazil Samba Jazz: Raquel Cepeda and Marvio Ciribelli in Concert | Sept 6 & 7

Ars Lyrica Houston: In Praise of Virtue | Sept 20

LiveNation: André 3000 – New Blue Sun Live in Concert | Sept 25

Apollo Chamber Players: Liberty | Oct 5

Hobby Center Presents: Losers Cirque: The Audition | Oct 12

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: Celebrating Max Roach and Abbey Lincoln with Camille Thurman and Darrell Green | Oct 17 & 18 *Presented by the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts and Jazz Houston

Hobby Center Presents Beyond Broadway: Cheyenne Jackson: Signs of Life | Oct 26

Hobby Center Presents Relaxed and Sensory Inclusive: Musical Melting Pot World Tour! | Oct 27

Houston Contemporary Dance Company: Vigorous Spirit | Nov 2

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: Katie Rose Clarke featuring Steven Jamail, Music Director and Piano | Nov 15 & 16

Hobby Center Presents Beyond Broadway: Adrienne Warren Live in Concert | Feb 1

Hobby Center Presents Relaxed and Sensory Inclusive: Orígenes | Feb 9

AWR Music Productions and Square Enix: FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour | Feb 15

Hobby Center Presents Beyond Broadway: An Evening with Sutton Foster | Apr 4

Hobby Center Presents Relaxed and Sensory Inclusive: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz | Apr 13

Houston Contemporary Dance Company: Resolve | Apr 12

TICKETING:

BOGO tickets will be available using the code HOUARTS August 12, 2024 at 9:00 am to August 18, 2024 at 11:59 pm CT online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002) during regular box office hours. Discounts and availability are limited. Theater Week discounts cannot be combined with any other offers or applied to previous purchases. Some exclusions may apply. Prices subject to change.

Patrons can become a “Hobby Center Insider” by signing up at thehobbycenter.org/news/stay-connected where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before the public on sale.

