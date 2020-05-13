The Hideout Theatre Continues Improv Online

The Hideout Theatre in Downtown Austin has been forced to shutdown like many theaters across the country due to the current health crisis. But the show must go on, and in their case, it goes on Twitch, according to KVUE ABC.

Improv, a form of performance that thrives on audience interaction, might not seem like the best thing to move to a livestream platform such as Twitch. But The Hideout Theatre brings the laughter and the participation to online with ease.

Viewers can watch and participate in live improv through the site. The performers get suggestions from the chat and incorporate them into the show real-time.

They also offer different shows, including Maestro, a kids show. Thanks to technology, they've been able to reach a broader audience too. People from all over the world not only tune in, but also join the performances.

Hideout Theatre also offers classes, kids improv, team building and private shows. They plan to continue their online presence even after they are back performing at their spot in Downtown Austin.

Learn more about their shows and other virtual activities at their website.





