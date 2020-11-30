Texas Theatre and Dance Presents IN THE ETHER By Erica Gionfriddo

An investigation of embodiment and our virtual identity, In the Ether is a staged rehearsal of possible cyborg realities. Utilizing live streaming, emergent technologies and performance, In the Ether explores elements of cyborg and queer theories by challenging our core notions of perception and existence in a cybernetic world.

In the Ether is an iteration of The Ether series, created by Erica Gionfriddo (ARCOS), that has been evolving through performances across the U.S. since 2016. This exploration of 'self' speaks volumes to our present moment, when the imperative to remain physically separate from others has cast humanity into the arms of virtual spaces that disincentivize embodiment while simultaneously providing access to our ever-growing global community. By advocating for expansive definitions of both body and technology, participants and spectators are invited to imagine their sense of self beyond their dominant reality and embrace the pleasurable confusion of the multiplicity of realities we are capable of co-creating.

The performances take place December 2-6, 2020.

All performances in the 2020/2021 Texas Theatre and Dance season will be presented virtually. Details about how to stream performances will be made available at: JoinTheDrama.org

All ticketing for the 2020/2021 Season will be available at pay-what-you-can pricing; minimum ticket price is $5.00. More information about ticketing is available at: theatredance.utexas.edu/ticketing

Texas Theatre and Dance is committed to the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and audiences. Due to the uncertain nature of our current times, all titles, dates, times and presentation details may be subject to change.

For more information on In the Ether, please visit JoinTheDrama.org

