TexARTS Will Present THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON

The TexARTS Professional Series presents The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On written and created by Roger Bean and vocal and musical arrangements by Michael Borth. Performances will take place February 14 - March 1, 2020 at the Kam & James Morris Theatre in Lakeway.

The groovy music of the '60s and '70s are the heart of a show the Houston Chronicle describes as "A fun jukebox musical..." This all new show is the sequel to TexARTS 2017 smash hit The Marvelous Wonderettes. The original creative team and a fantastic cast bring the girl group hits to life, singing hit songs made famous by Aretha Franklin, Nat King Cole, Carole King, Captain & Tennille, Linda Ronstadt and more!

The cast features Paige Harvey (Little Shop of Horrors), Megan Richards (Xanadu), Lilly Lane Stafford (Wonderettes and Patsy Cline), and Leigh Sauvageau (Little Shop of Horrors).

Kimberly Schafer returns to TexARTS as director and choreographer of The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On. Ms. Schafer's TexARTS credits include Smokey Joe's Café, Xanadu, and The Marvelous Wonderettes. She recently choreographed Sophisticated Ladies for the Crossroads Theatre Company at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center with Tony Award Winner, André De Shields as director.

Lyn Koenning serves as music director for the production. Last heard at TexARTS in Little Shop of Horrors, Mrs. Koenning also worked as music director for the 2017 TexARTS production of The Marvelous Wonderettes.

The creative team includes Donna Coughlin (Scenic Designer), Christopher Arthur (Costume Designer), Stephen Pruitt (Light Designer), EJ Holly (Sound Designer), and Reilly J. Ryan (Properties Designer).

The champagne opening night performance is Friday, February 14, 2020 beginning at 7:30 PM. Following the performance there will be a champagne toast and opening night reception with the cast and creatives.

All performances are held at the intimate Kam & James Morris Theatre at TexARTS' Erin Doherty Studios, 2300 Lohman's Spur, Suite #160, Lakeway, TX. The lounge opens one hour prior to curtain and offers beer, wine, and light snacks.

Show times:

February 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29 at 7:30 PM, February 16, 23 and March 1 at 2:00 PM.

Single tickets start at $43. Reserved seats are available by calling TexARTS Box Office at 512-852-9079 x101 or at www.tex-arts.org. Box Office hours are from 11 AM - 5 PM Monday - Friday. This show is recommended for ages 10 and up, and parking is free. Group rates for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting the Box Office. Run time is about 120 minutes.

Under the executive leadership of Jarret Mallon, TexARTS strives to bring high-quality entertainment and arts education to the Lake Travis Community. Offering a season of professional productions and a performing and visual arts academy, the organization pursues a mission of serving as an arts education and performance destination that builds character, professionalism, and careers. TexARTS is proud to employ hundreds of professional regional actors, musicians, and artistic staff living here in Austin.





