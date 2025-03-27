TXST's Musical Development Laboratory Presents RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RANKED, A New Musical will be presented on March 29 at 2 p.m. in Live Oak Hall as part of the musical theatre program's Musical Development Laboratory.

The creative team, Kyle Holmes (Book) and David Taylor Gomes (Music and Lyrics)-a 2023 Eugene O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference semi-finalist-collaborated with Texas State musical theatre faculty and students during a week-long workshop to further develop this exciting new version of the show.

RANKED has been performed by over 100 high schools and universities worldwide, was the subject of the HBO documentary "My So-Called High School Rank," and was featured at SXSW EDU. Building on the immense popularity of its high school edition, this newly revamped version includes an updated script and several new songs designed with commercial production in mind. The result is a fresh, mature take on a timely and poignant story.

Set in a dystopian world where academic success determines a student's future, RANKED follows students who are publicly scored and relentlessly defined by their numbers. Lily is barely above the average. With the impending update of the academic leader board, tensions rise as rankings are revealed, friendships fracture, and families struggle under unbearable expectations.

As ambition collides with anxiety, the students must decide: What are they willing to sacrifice-or fight for-in a system obsessed with success at any cost? RANKED is being presented on March 29 at 2 p.m. in Live Oak Hall. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

