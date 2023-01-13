Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD Comes to The Center Theatre in the Seattle Center Armory

Performances run February 8 - March 5, 2023.

Jan. 13, 2023  
Gossip, blackmail, deception and betrayal unsettle the peaceful English village of King's Abbot. After a pair of mysterious deaths -- including one from inside a locked room - infamous detective Hercule Poirot is pulled out of retirement to solve the case. Despite his desire to relax and grow vegetable marrows, the ingenious sleuth is compelled to snoop around this quaint hamlet and its surrounding countryside. Will this sleepy 1930s village ever feel quite so cozy again? Will Poirot be able to unravel the knots of this mystery? It's a mystery!

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd is one of Dame Agatha Christie's most innovative, clever, and mind-bending mysteries, and has been lauded as the best crime novel of all time by the Crime Writers' Association. Book-It and local playwright Danielle Mohlman (author of Nexus and a renowned theatrical adaptation of Frankenstein) are adapting it for a world-premiere production this February. It will be directed by Jasmine Joshua (director of Irma Vep at Intiman in 2022, and has also directed at Reboot Theatre, Cafe Nordo, 5th Avenue, and Village Theatre). The creative team is taking a modern approach to staging of this show, include modern music remixed and re-recorded in vintage styles, and nontraditional gender casting.

"I'm looking forward to building a glorious labyrinth with this incredible team of actors and designers, filled with many dead ends and secrets along the way. There will be people in the audience who know the book backward and forward; people who've never read the book, but know Christie; and people who know the tropes, but not the original material. My truly exciting task is to make sure everyone has at least one moment where they gasp in surprise, delight, or a little terror." - Director Jasmine Joshua




