THE AUSTIN PUPPET INCIDENT Begins December 6

The Austin Puppet Incident, presented Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th 2019 at 8pm at the Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St., Austin, TX 78701, features local and national puppet artists performing short, original puppet works for ADULT audiences.

Funny, deep, enchanting, experimental: it's all here. Hosted by Jesus Valles, co-presented by Glass Half Full Theatre and Trouble Puppet Theater Company in coordination with Mexican American Cultural Center, and funded in part by The Puppet Slam Network, The Austin Puppet Incident is an annual event running since 2009. Advance tickets for this event are available at Brown Paper Tickets for $13 and tickets at the door are $15.

Each year, The Austin Puppet Incident brings in a featured puppetry artist. 2019's Featured Artist is Anatar Marmol-Gagné. Originally from Caracas, Venezuela, Anatar holds an MFA in Puppet Arts from the University of Connecticut, and a BA in English/ Creative Writing from Hunter College. She has trained at the National Puppetry Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, toured her production "Calle Allende", designed puppets for Yale, The Dramatic Question Theater, performed at Dixon Place, Black Cherry Puppet Theater, Lyric Hall, festivals, puppet slams and is the founder and curator of The Pinned & Sewtured Puppet Slam. Her short film "The Moment Has Yet To Come" and "Heart-felt" have premiered at the Reel Puppetry Film Festival at the Puppeteers of America National Puppet Festival. She is currently the Artist-in-Residence at Artspace in New Haven.

Ticket Link: https://puppetincident2019.brownpapertickets.com/

Glass Half Full Theatre (Puppetry & Physical Theatre of Objects & Ideas) creates original works of theatre using the precise physical language of both humans and puppets to address the momentous issues that humankind confronts across the globe. Our productions are designed to travel across linguistic and cultural boundaries to the heart of the imagination, where together with our audience we strive to probe, to question, to elevate, and to dream. GHFT is the recipient of B. Iden Payne Awards for Outstanding Direction, Production, Actor, Puppetry, Design and Script, and Austin Critics Table Awards for Best New Play, Design, and the Visionary Vivifier Award. They are a sponsored project of the Austin Creative Alliance, and are funded in part by The Jim Henson Foundation, The Puppet Slam Network, The Creative Fund, and The City of Austin Cultural Arts Council. www.glasshalffulltheatre.com

Trouble Puppet Theater Company, recipient of B. Iden Payne Awards as Outstanding Director of a Drama, Best Production of a Drama, Outstanding Original Script, and Outstanding Puppetry, is dedicated to the creation of exceptional works of puppet theater for grownups. Trouble Puppet is a sponsored project of Salvage Vanguard Theater and is supported in part by the City of Austin, the Jim Henson Foundation, and individual donors. www.troublepuppet.com





