Saint Blonde Heading to South by Southwest Music Festival

Alternative rock quintet Saint Blonde has announced that they will be performing as an official artist at this year’s South by Southwest Music Festival. The annual Festival, taking place March 10-15 in Austin, TX, is known for bringing together the best in up-and-coming artists from around the world. Please see below for a full list of Saint Blonde’s scheduled performances.

On their upcoming SXSW appearance, the band shares: "SXSW is always something we’ve wanted to play and are excited to finally be able to! Being from Texas we’re finally glad to not get FOMO and actually be a part of all the exciting stuff going on down in Austin."

Saint Blonde are no strangers to evolution. Formed in 2018, Saint Blonde cut their teeth on the Southwest circuit, playing a mix of jangly and synth-driven bedroom pop tunes with infectious vocal hooks while slowly amassing a humble yet dedicated fanbase on their own terms. As time went on, the band - which consists of Hunter Fitch (Vocals), Tre Rollins (Guitar), Alexander Hernandez (Guitar), Tyler Lee Cooper (Drums), and Kyle Cade (Bass) - would pool their eclectic influences together to shape the future of Saint Blonde’s sound into something far more expansive in scale.

After releasing a string of well-received singles consistently, Saint Blonde have racked up an impressive 10M+ streams and, in the process, expand their sonic palette to include everything from angular post-punk to heavy-hitting indie rock — all without losing the core of their foundational sound. In the summer of 2024, Saint Blonde inked a record deal with Pale Chord/Rise Records, joining the label’s illustrious roster including Spiritbox, Thousand Below, Holy Wars, and more. They’ve since begun work on defining the next era of their career which all started with the incendiary label debut single, “Trendsetter.”

Now armed with a new record label and a reinvigorated creative spirit, Saint Blonde are gearing up to hit the road hard in 2025 and release their highly anticipated debut album nearly six years in the making. It is now only a matter of time before Saint Blonde becomes a household name.

SXSW 2025 Showcases:

3/9 - 4pm - Gorton’s Shrimp & Cocktail Event at SXSW - The Parlor Room, 88 Rainey St

3/14 - 12am - BMG’s Frontline Label Showcase - Parish, 501 Brushy St (showcase begins 3/13)

3/15 - 11pm - SXSW Official Showcase - The Velveeta Room, 521 E 6th St

Photo credit: Armando Conde

Comments