Penfold Theatre Company Expands Team With Four New Staff Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Penfold Theatre Company has added four new staff members. John Kranso has joined as Managing Director, Jonathan Young as Development Director, Jeff Davis as Technical Director and Erica Moreno as Marketing Manager; all but the latter being newly created positions who will help establish Penfold as a mainstay in the community.

Since moving into its new Round Rock home a year ago, Penfold has grown exponentially, both in the way it serves the community and in the organizational infrastructure to make that work possible. These hires underscore Penfold's mission to invest in Central Texas artists – both financially and by giving them a greater voice in the work they create. Expanding and diversifying the theatre’s leadership helps to advance that goal.

“We're just getting started,” exclaimed Producing Artistic Director Ryan Crowder. “As we launch our 18th season, we are putting a number of foundational roles in place that will allow us to roll out more productions, new education programs, more accessible pricing, an improved experience for renters, and further deliver on our promise to be Round Rock's premiere home for the performing arts.”

Now with a team of eight paid plus two volunteer staff, a permanent venue and program expansions, Penfold is leaning into the goal of creating a theatre that can engage the community in a deeper way than before. Committing staff to focus on their areas of expertise is a meaningful step in that direction.

About New Staff Members:

John Krasno(Managing Director)

John has worked in theatre, dance, film production, and education. He helped the Drama Dept., the La Jolla Playhouse and Tim Robbins’ The Actors’ Gang. He also managed the Oklahoma City Ballet and the Parsons Dance Company, as well as the American Society of Cinematographers. He was an instructor at The Los Angeles Film School and has lectured at the University of Oklahoma and Brooklyn College, among others.

Jonathan is the Development Director for Penfold Theatre and a Professor of Drama and Faculty Advisor at Austin Community College, bringing over 20 years of leadership experience in nonprofit management, theatre education, and theatre making. He has held key roles across the Austin theatre landscape, including Artistic Director at TexARTS and Interim Executive Director at the Georgetown Palace Theatre. Jonathan also founded two nonprofit organizations: a youth sports group and The SkyDome Stage Company. An active freelance director, his Austin credits include Rock of Ages (TexARTS) and Your Old-Fashioned Classic Die Hard Radiocast (Penfold). As a performer, he has appeared in regional theatre, television (30 Rock, Mysteries at the Museum), and national commercial campaigns. He holds an MFA in Acting from Brandeis University and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.

Erica Moreno (Marketing Manager)

Erica Moreno is a Creative Director and Visual Artist based in Austin, TX. With over 20 years of experience, she has led the development of brand identities, campaigns, and visual storytelling that connect with audiences across digital and print. Erica's approach combines strategy with design, ensuring each project is inventive, impactful, and aligned with business goals. Through Neat Freak Studio, her platform for design services, fine art, and photography, she extends this creative vision into poster art, acrylic paintings, portraits, and graphic tees. Whether guiding a brand launch or creating a single piece of art, Erica brings clarity, direction, and creativity to every project.

Jeff Davis is a California native with over 30 years of experience in the theater industry. Locally, he's worked as a director, designer, playwright, performer, and educator. Jeff served as the Technical Director for Leander High School and Vandegrift High School and has worked with Zach Theater, Ground Floor Theatre, and Georgetown Palace Theatre. He's also a member of the B. Iden Payne Awards Council which celebrates and supports theatre organizations throughout Austin. He's also the owner and founder of Ovation Theatrical Projections which designs video backdrops and effects for theater companies all over the world. Jeff holds a B.A. in Theatre from UCLA.