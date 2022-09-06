Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Manifest Theatre to Present Fourth Annual Manifest Minifest Short Play Festival This Month

Featuring four staged readings, this year's festival allows audiences to peek behind the curtain and experience the creative process first-hand.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Strengthening their mission to showcase new and diverse works, New Manifest Theatre Company will present the fourth annual Manifest Minifest short play festival at 8 p.m. on September 22 - 24 at The Ground Floor Theater. Tickets cost $5 each.

Featuring four staged readings, this year's festival allows audiences to peek behind the curtain and experience the creative process first-hand. After the performances, playwrights Raul Garza and Ava Love Hanna will lead talkback discussions and answer questions from the audience.

Poignant and funny, Raul Garza's MyHEB takes a close look into the role this grocery store chain has in Texans' daily lives. There Will be Bears, written by Ava Love Hanna, features rich metaphors and snappy dialogue.

Baylee Shlichtman's whimsical comedy, Witch Queen: A Snow White reimagining, turns a classic fairy tale on its head. Kitchen Conversations, written by Kris Thompson, examines the intersection of joy and grief.

New Manifest Theatre Company has showcased over 14 new short plays in the past three years. For Minifest's Creative Lead, Mia King, producing new works is vital to the future of theatre.

"Contemporary plays give us a glimpse into the lives of our neighbors, so that we can learn to consider someone else's lived experience," King said. "This year's Minifest selections center on universal themes of embracing loved ones, navigating the curveballs of life, and taking a stand for what you believe in."

Performance Info

When: September 22 - 24, 2022

Where: Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Rd #122

Austin, TX 78702

Tickets: $5 each
Tickets available now through newmanifest.org
A recorded version of the festival will be available to watch on YouTube after September 24, 2022

Cast And Production Team

  • Production support: Lisa Scheps

  • Witch Queen: A Snow White Reimagining by Baylee Shlichtman

    • Directed by: Mia King

  • There Will be Bears by Ava Love Hanna

    • Directed by: CB Feller

  • MyHEB by Raul Garza

    • Directed by: Joi Green

  • Kitchen Conversations by Kris Thompson

    • Directed by: Rory Roberts

About New Manifest Theatre Company

New Manifest Theatre Company is an Austin-based theatre collective dedicated to reflecting our collective human experiences through inclusive storytelling in contemporary theatre. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195094®id=141&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewmanifest.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/





