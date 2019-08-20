LOGOS Poetry Collective Announces Event with Naomi Shihab Nye and Carrie Fountain

Austin-based LOGOS Poetry Collective is thrilled to announce an unforgettable evening of poetry and communal conversation featuring Texas Poet Laureate Naomi Shihab Nye and U.S. Young People's Poet Laureate Carrie Fountain on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Lazarus Brewing Co., located at 1902 E. Sixth St, Austin, Texas 78702.

The evening will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will also feature music by guitarist Darrel Mayers of Motes Float Aloft. LOGOS aims to evoke transcendence through poetry, ritual and conversation with their regular monthly gatherings, and their upcoming event on Sept. 12 will be particularly special as the organization welcomes two prominent and prolific poets sharing original work.

The event is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged and will benefit Texas Gun Sense and Texas Civil Rights Project. For more information, please see: www.logoscollective.org. Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Bookwoman, Austin's premier feminist bookstore, and can be signed by the poets following the event.

"We are immensely blessed to be hosting two transcendent Texas poets for this evening of reading and conversation," said Travis Helms, an Episcopal Priest at the University of Texas, and Founder + Curator of LOGOS Poetry Collective. "LOGOS' unique, participatory format feels ideally suited for these two artists renowned not only for their poems, but also for their wisdom. We are excited to see what connections open when folks gathered on Lazarus' glorious patio have a chance to actually interact with these writers so beloved to Austin-area artists, activists, people of faith and deep-souled seekers. This will be two of our most beloved poets in a format like no other!"

"Reading aloud in an event shared with people one deeply admires and respects is heartening at this strange moment in history," said Naomi Shihab Nye and Carrie Fountain. "We vote for common sense, mutual respect, care for one another - and sometimes we need reminders we're not alone."





