KOOP Announces Spring Membership Drive Wrap Party

KOOP Radio 91.7 FM will be holding a pick up and wrap party for their Spring membership drive on Saturday, May 1st at The Far Out Lounge (504 South Congress) from 1pm - 5pm. The event encourages KOOP members to pick up their membership gifts, while enjoying live performances by Cocktail Steel, Jeremy Nail, and John Wesley Coleman. In addition, KOOP DJs Jay Robillard (The Lounge Show), Arlini (The Bunny Hop) and Dot Matrix (The Girlie Show) will be spinning a selection of diverse tunes.

Folks can also shop KOOP's surplus sale and a crafts market. The event is free, but there is a suggested donation at the door for bands.

KOOP (pronounced koh-op) is a community radio station in Austin, TX, and one of the only member-owned and operated stations run in a cooperative structure. This is powered primarily upon its volunteers and supporters for all operations of the station. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the station has pivoted to 100% remote crafted shows to keep the community informed with News/Public Affairs programming as well as some of the most popular music shows in the city.

KOOP strives to reflect the spirit of Austin and provide information that matters or addresses the needs of the community in terms of health, local issues in education, services, housing, local business developments, and arts & cultural promotion.

