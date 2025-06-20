Interview: Cast And Director of PROOF at Georgetown Palace Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yesterday, I had the pleasure of meeting with the director and cast of Georgetown Palace Playhouse's production of the award-winning play Proof.

Written by David Auburn and inspired by the real-life story of John Nash (A Beautiful Mind), Proof explores the delicate intersections between genius, mental illness, and the complexities of familial bonds. The story centers on Catherine, a young woman who has spent years caring for her father, Robert, a brilliant mathematician who struggled with mental illness. After his death, a groundbreaking mathematical proof is discovered among his papers, prompting questions about its actual authorship: was it Robert's, or could it have been Catherine's? The play dives deep into the emotional cost of brilliance and the need for validation, not only in academic circles but also in relationships and one’s sense of self.

During our conversation, the team shared their thoughts on the play, their emotional connections to the story and characters, and their passion for live theatre.

Why did you choose this particular play? What attracted you to the project?

There was a unanimous feeling among the cast and director that Proof goes far beyond mathematics. What attracted them most was the way the play explores raw, human connections that are universally relatable. They spoke about the emotional range of the piece. They praised playwright David Auburn for seamlessly weaving in moments of humor amidst deep emotional tension—something that makes the story even more resonant.

“The beauty of the piece is that people can identify with every single character for different reasons, and that makes the play very appealing,” said Jesse Drollette, the director.

“This is a play that challenges the emotional depth of each character,” added Gerry Stamatelatos (Hal).

The cast described a sense of real emotional chemistry, something that felt like a true family dynamic emerging through the rehearsal process.

J. Bailey Parks, who plays Claire, reflected on a key theme that drew her to the play:

“Everyone thinks they know what’s best for someone else, and that creates a lot of conflict. The play explores that tension so well.”

How did you prepare for your roles?

The cast was committed to understanding not just the emotional lives of their characters, but also their intellectual and psychological perspectives.

Patit Maisano (Catherine), for instance, sought help from friends and family with mathematical backgrounds to better understand and pronounce some of the technical terms used in the script. This level of preparation reflects the professionalism and dedication of the local talent bringing Proof to life.

Jeff Bush, who plays Robert, shared his personal journey:

“The depth of the play captivated me. I had been on a five-year hiatus from theatre when this opportunity came along. I first read the script back in December 2024 to really prepare. I wanted to walk out of that audition and say, ‘Yes, I’m proud of this one’, and I was.”

The preparation paid off, as Jeff successfully landed the role.

Parks also added:

“The play is about a dysfunctional family and familiar relationships—something we all know a little (or a lot) about.”

What should the audience know before they come to the theatre?

The cast agreed on one key point: this is not a play about math.

Yes, math plays a role in the plot, but Proof is primarily a story about human relationships, emotional struggle, and the desire to be understood. And that, as they pointed out, is something everyone can connect to. (For the record, I do love math but I would not want to see a show that only focuses on that subject!)

Proof is also inspired by real-life experiences, fictionalized for the stage but rooted in the reality of individuals whose extraordinary intellectual gifts are intertwined with mental illness. At its core, the play raises profound questions about how a brilliant mind connects—or struggles to connect—with others who may not operate on the same intellectual plane. It explores the emotional and social challenges faced by those individuals and the impact on their families, offering a poignant look at the intersection of genius, vulnerability, and human connection.

Anything else you want to share with the audience?

Bush gave a special shoutout to the tech crew, highlighting the work of lighting designer Cheyenne Nash, whose brilliant design perfectly sets the mood for the production. The team also spoke about the venue, the smaller stage at Georgetown Palace Theatre, which they agreed is an ideal setting for Proof. Its intimacy enhances the emotional depth of the play, allowing the audience to truly connect with the characters and their experiences.

Elisa Greenberg (Claire’s understudy) shared a powerful insight that the entire cast echoed: the text of Proof is rich and layered. Each actor came to rehearsals with a personal interpretation of their role, but those interpretations evolved as they interacted with each other. The characters, relationships, and moments all grew organically from their shared process.

That, in this reviewer’s opinion, is what turns a good play into a great one.

Maisano and Parks agreed that even as they head into opening weekend, the characters continue to grow. The connections deepen with every performance—making each show a truly unique experience.

Whether you're seeing Proof for the first time or planning a return visit, expect a powerful, emotional, and thought-provoking evening of theatre.

Georgetown Palace Theatre's production of Proof opens TONIGHT (June 20th, 2025). Don't miss it.

Break a leg, cast and crew of Proof.

Some past recognitions for the Play include:

Pulitzer Prize for Drama (2001)

Tony Award for Best Play (2001)

Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play (2001)

Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play (2001)

New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play (2001)

Jeff Bush (Robert) and Patti Maisano (Catherine)

Proof at Georgetown Palace Playhouse

​​​​​​PC: Lindsey Brisbine

Cast:

Patti Maisano as Catherine, J. Bailey Parks as Claire (and Catherine u/s), Gerry Stamatelatos as Hal, Jeff Bush as Robert, Elisa Greenberg as Claire u/s, Stephen Quinn as Robert u/s.

Creative and Tech Crew:

Director: Jesse Drollette, Scenic Designer: Izzy Poehlmann, Lighting Designer: Cheyenne Nash, Costume Designer: Cynthia Overton, Sound Designer: Aaren Horak, Properties Designer: Deborah Hanna, Intimacy Director: Andy Grapko, Hair Designer: Sarah Leho, Stage Manager: Logan Holmes, Assistant Stage Manager: Salem Dixon, and Run Crew: Evaley Veith.



Proof

by David Auburn

Directed by Jesse Drollette

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes, including a 15-20 minute intermission.

Rated PG-13: some material may not be appropriate for children under 13 years old.

Now playing through July 20th, 2025

Fridays thru Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

Extra shows: Saturday, July 5th at 2:00 PM

Georgetown Palace Playhouse

216 West 8th Street

Georgetown, Texas 78626

Comments