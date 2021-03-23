HCCT's Youth Summer Theatre Program Presents SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, JR.

This summer, the Hill Country Community Theatre's Youth Summer Theatre Program will produce the musical, "Singin' in the Rain Jr."

Based on the 1952 movie of the same name, "Singin' in the Rain Jr." takes place in Hollywood during the final days of silent films. Celebrity "couple" Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are hot items in silent cinema. Still, things are not quite what they seem behind the scenes.

When Lina's high-pitched, nasal voice threatens to stop the duo's successful transition into talking pictures, beautiful starlet Kathy Seldon is brought in to provide the voice needed for a blockbuster hit. With hilarious situations, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards, "Singin' in the Rain Jr." is a guaranteed good time for audiences of all ages

"Singin' in the Rain Jr." has been faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay, which has been dubbed the "greatest movie musical of all time." Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed's songs include "Good Morning," "Make 'em Laugh" and the ever-popular title song, sure to get toes tapping.

"HCCT's Youth Summer Theatre program has produced the high-quality 'Alice in Wonderland Jr.,' 'Annie Jr.,' 'Seussical Jr.,' and The Little Mermaid Jr.," said Mike Rademaekers, the theatre's executive director. "We create an enjoyable atmosphere, with high standards, where the students learn the fundamentals of acting. Kids accepted into the program will be cast in a role and perform on our stage for live audiences."

HCCT is now taking applications for admission. The program runs from June 14 through June 27, Monday through Friday, from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM. If accepted, the price of the program is $310 per student, ages 8 to 17.

There will be four public performances of "Singin' in the Rain Jr." - Thursday, June 24, and Friday, June 25 at 6:00 PM, and Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27 at 2:00 PM on the Hill Country Community Theatre stage.

For an application, go to thehcct.org or email director@theHCCT.org.