HCCT to Bring THE MUSIC MAN JR. to Summer Camp

The program accepts children ages 8-17, and will run June 5-18.

Feb. 19, 2023  
Look out for seventy-six trombones this summer when the Hill Country Community Theatre Sumer Youth Theatre Program perform Meredith Willson's The Music Man JR. The musical tells the story of charismatic con man, Harold Hill, who galvanizes a stodgy, entertainment-starved Iowa town at the turn of the 20th century. Intending to fleece River City's citizens with a false scheme to organize a boys' band, Hill's plans hit a sour note when he falls for Marian, the town librarian.

"Meredith Willson's The Music Man JR. is a beautiful story about how music can transform a person and a community. In a similar manner these students work together to present their unique interpretation of this show. Throughout the rehearsal process each student will have contributed something and learned something, leaving this team and each individual in it forever changed for the better," says MTI licensing executive, Drew Cohen.

The program accepts children ages 8-17, and will run June 5-18. Applications are now being accepted for the summer camp and can be found on the theatre website www.theHCCT.org/youth-program. Returning directors Jordan Jones, MF Middle School Drama teacher, and Christine Ashbaugh, music director and tutor, are excited about bringing this popular story to life. Deadline for application and registration is May 15, with video auditions required by June 1. Tuition is $325 per student. Donations may be made to the Bob Turnbaugh Youth Theatre Fund to support scholarships for the annual program.

HCCT will present four live performances of the Broadway Junior production Meredith Willson's The Music Man JR. to the public June 15-18. Tickets are $15 each and will be available beginning May 15.

For more information on this summer program and other exciting stage productions, call the HCCT Box Office at 830-798-8944 or visit www.theHCCT.org.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation.




