HCCT Seeks Donations For Its Youth Summer Theatre Program

The Hill Country Community Theatre believes in the power of theatre and the importance of arts education. But they need your help! HCCT is seeking donations to help students attend our Youth Summer Theatre Program. With your help, all students--regardless of their economic situation--have access to theatre and arts education.

Besides being crazy amounts of fun, being involved in theatre also has tons of great benefits in terms of development and socialization. It's probably no surprise that participating in theatre can boost a child's self-esteem and confidence. Theatre is a place where inner silliness and creativity are embraced. When children learn to be more confident in themselves, it translates to other aspects of their lives, like school, communication, and social situations.

Please consider giving the gift of art to a well-deserving child. Through the Bob Turnbaugh Youth Summer Theatre Scholarship Fund, you can change a child's life forever. Bob Turnbaugh was a founding member of the theatre, and he had a significant impact on the Hill Country Community Theatre as it grew.

You may donate online by visiting www.theHCCT.org, by calling the HCCT box office at 830-798-8944 or sending a check to 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657. The tuition is $310 per child. Please give to HCCT's scholarship program to get kids a valuable experience! Donations of all sizes are welcome, and every dollar helps.

This year, HCCT will be producing the musical Disney's "The Little Mermaid Jr." There will be four performances for the public on Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24, at 6:00 PM, and Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, at 2:15 PM.

