Dancers Unite Internationally on Instagram Live for 40-Day Breaking Streak During Shelter-in-Place

Renowned professional B-boy and producing artist Bboy Wicket is bringing hundreds of international dancers together for daily live virtual cyphers, or dance circles on Instagram, giving dancers an opportunity for performance and connection amidst the disruption of COVID-19. Daily Breaking events average between 300 and 400 global participants.

In the past 40+ days of IG LIVE CYPHER, dancers from Russia, Brazil, Belarus, Iraq, Mexico, Taiwan and all over the world have gathered virtually to perform and celebrate one another. Known for his work in film, television, awards shows, and concert tours, Professional breaker Gabriel Jaochico, known as Bboy Wicket, has created a digital space for dancers to come together in the time of social distancing.

"I started the IG LIVE CYPHER to give dancers from all over the world a platform." says Bboy Wicket. "Dance events are nonexistent at the moment. I realized I have to do something for us, the breakdancing community. Dancers from all over the world participate in the IG LIVE CYPHER. I go on Instagram LIVE, weekly Monday-Friday 3pm-4pm cst. I DJ , playing original music I produced, for dancers to get down to. Once I go on, dancers will send a request to share my screen which allows them to dance while I DJ. The whole purpose is to disturb the world at least 1 hour during the week, to share good vibes, dancing together, cheering each other on, while I play music. It's been about 40 days djing, and I don't plan on stopping anytime soon. This is for us."

Participate in Bboy Wicket's IG LIVE CYPHER

Monday - Friday from 3pm-4pm CST

LIVE via Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bboywicket

Workshops:

Bboy Wicket also teaches workshops and hosts challenges inviting the public to learn, and develop their skills along with his international network of breakdancers. Weekly workshops "Wicket Says" occur every Tuesday on Instagram, and Zoom.

Instagram: bboywicket





