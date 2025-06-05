Casts Set for MARY POPPINS and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Summer Stock Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Impact Arts has cast and creatives for Summer Stock Austin 2025 including the family musical Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film as well as the 1977 rock opera sensation Jesus Christ Superstar with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. This year, SSA Alumni Guest Artists will join the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar.

In partnership with Texas Performing Arts, Summer Stock Austin 2025 will present live performances at the McCullough Theatre beginning July 25 through August 10, 2025 with a special one-night only Season Sneak Peek event on July 18. Season performances will play in rotation with varying schedules.

The Season Sneak Peek is a one-night-only evening of performance, community, and celebration featuring Summer Stock Austin alumni and up and coming talents sharing theatrical excellence and professional performances by youth. Offering a glimpse into the upcoming line up with song and dance numbers from Mary Poppins and Jesus Christ Superstar as well as a rare opportunity to celebrate young artists, the work they have been crafting, and the energy that makes Summer Stock Austin so special. Casting and more information for Season Sneak Peek will be announced at a later date. Tickets on sale now.

"Summer Stock Austin has always been a place where young artists grow, take risks, and build lasting connections,” said Summer Stock Austin’s Producer and Artistic Director, Ginger Morris. “This year, we’re deepening that legacy with two exciting new initiatives. For the first time, alumni guest artists—including an Equity performer—will join our high school and college students on stage in Jesus Christ Superstar. It’s a unique opportunity for our emerging performers to collaborate with professionals who once stood where they are now, fostering mentorship and elevating the artistic experience. We’re also welcoming a guest director and choreographer with Broadway credits to lead our production of Mary Poppins. Bringing in seasoned artists at this level provides our students with invaluable insight into the professional world and reinforces our commitment to excellence. These additions reflect our continued investment in creating high-quality theatre while celebrating the talent and community that make Summer Stock Austin so special."

Summer Stock Austin returns for the 2025 season celebrating 21 years, with multiple offerings: Season Sneak Peek directed by Ginger Morris and Coy Branscum, classic favorites Mary Poppins directed and musical direction by Deonte Warren with choreography by Barrett Davis, and associate choreography by Noah Wood and Jesus Christ Superstar directed by Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza with musical direction by Adam Roberts and choreography by Ginger Morris, Sara Burke, and Noah Wood.

The design team for Summer Stock 2025 includes Rachel Atkinson as Lighting Designer, Teresa Carson as Costume Designer, Sydny DeMeyer with Properties Design, Jose Pardo and LEVO as Audio Designer and Theada Haining as Scenic Designer. Artistic Direction by Ginger Morris with Associate Artistic Direction by Donelvan Thigpen and Peyton Calhoon. The management team includes Ellena Martinez, Blake Addyson, and Mikayla Stasny. A team of 50 college interns and high school students in production, management, arts administration, and all technical areas will round out the Production Team.

Casting for Disney and Camereon Macintosh’s Mary Poppins includes Ava Moak as Mary Poppins, Aiden Cox as Bert, Finn Alexander as George Banks, Madison Jackson as Winifred Banks, Layla Ramos as Jane Banks, Strider Ullah as Michael Banks, Chanse Solis as Miss Lark, Grace Kennedy as Katie Nanna, Belen Blair as Mrs. Brill, Arthur Ce as Robertson Ay, Gavin Jost as Park Keeper and Von Hussler, Sasha Grapko as Neleus, Arianna Pierce as Mrs. Corry, Brennan Lein as John Northbrook, Gracie Torgerson as Bird Woman, Sophia Zavala as Miss Andrew, and the ensemble: Ben Akers, Anna Ardolino, Cole Berdenoli, Melody Cano, Kailee Chan, Kirin Chheng, Sean Condon, Delilah Grad, Sasha Grapko, Aubrey Hall, Hudson Haywood, Francesca Hirvela, Gavin Jost, Grace Kennedy, Brennan Lein, Peter Lemons, Annie Mawson, Mila Maxon, Alexa Moy, Furious Richmond, Kaya Shellhammer, Ivy Speight, Elle Wiatrek, Bear Williams, and Emily Word.

Casting for Jesus Christ Superstar includes SSA Alumni Guest Artists: Coy Branscum as Jesus of Nazareth, Donelvan Thigpen as Judas Iscariot, Sara Burke as Mary Magdalene, David Peña as King Herod.

The full cast of Jesus Christ Superstar is Evan Schmitt as Caiaphas, Blaine Lovett as Peter, JP Lopez as Pontius Pilate, Finn Alexander, Aidan Cox, and Sam Rowelson as Priests, Kash Ames, Garrett Barney, Natu Benyam Demeke, Christian Fendt, Noah Mayard, Maximillian McGuire, Jayson Rodriguez, and Seth Rodriguez as Apostles, with the ensemble: Brenna Berry, Kailee Chan, Ava Castro, Giullanna Coco, Malachi Dennis, Sasha Grapko, Aaron Hall, Madison Jackson, Jake Kleinsasser, Joesph Martinez, Mila Maxon, Annie Mawson, Alexa Moy, Izzy Ochoa, Arianna Pierce, Finley Rucker, Rory Ruiz, Bella Royal, Kaya Shellhammer, Sophia Zavala.

Now housed under the umbrella of Impact Arts and celebrating its 21st Season, Summer Stock Austin is uniquely a production company and educational training program in one. It offers high school and college students an opportunity to train, perform and engage in all aspects of theatre and film production in a fast-paced professional atmosphere – all tuition-free while working with theatre professionals. Summer Stock Austin culminates with high caliber, fully staged musical theatre productions for family audiences.

