Cast Set for AMY AND THE ORPHANS at Ground Floor Theatre

Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the cast for the Texas premiere of Amy and the Orphans written by Lindsey Ferrentino playing August 14–30, 2025 at Ground Floor Theatre.

Directed by Maryanna Tollemache, Amy and the Orphans is part of the Directors Rising Program, a mentoring project for new directors.

Inspired by her aunt who has Down syndrome, Lindsey Ferrentino’s Amy and the Orphans follows three adult siblings, two estranged and Amy with Down syndrome, reconnecting when they have to break bad news to Amy. Amy and the Orphans looks inside the relationships of the three siblings in humorous and often riotous way, as they discover how much they don’t know about each other or family.

“I found Amy and the Orphans by Lindsey Ferrentino during my third year of undergrad, and just fell in love immediately,” said director Maryanna Tollemache. “I had already been a fan of Ferrentino's work before, but this piece is my favorite. After meeting with Lisa Scheps to see about any opportunities for my post-grad life, where Lisa would introduce me to their new Directors Rising Program, I knew I had to recommend this show. It's been an absolute dream for me to get to work on a show that resonates with me what disability justice is, and to work on it with a company that provides support and guidance as a new director!”

The cast includes Sydney Weigand as Amy, Adam Donmoyer as Jacob, Cathie Sheridan as Maggie, Giselle De La Rosa as Kathy, Meredith O’Brien as Sarah and Justin Smith as Bobby.

“We have wanted to produce Amy and the Orphans for a long time, and I was over the moon when Maryanna suggested it for our Directors Rising Program,” said GFT Producing Artistic Director Lisa Scheps. “This show tugs very deeply at my heart strings.”

With direction by Maryanna Tollemache, the Production Team includes assistant director Dean Polacheck, scenic design and technical direction by Frederick Demps, costume design by Jana Zek, lighting design by Jacqueline Sindelar, property design and set décor by Analise Quiñones, sound design by Seth Ellington, video design by Lowell Bartholomee, intimacy direction by Andy Grapko, graphic design by Erica Moreno with Mia Gomez-Reyes as production stage manager and Moss Willis as stage manager.

