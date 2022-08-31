Book-it Repertory Theatre Opens 2022-2023 Season With IN THE TIME OF THE BUTTERFLIES

Book-It Repertory Theatre will open their 33rd season of plays with Julia Alvarez's elegant and haunting work of historical fiction, "In the Time of the Butterflies."

Adapted by playwright Caridad Svich and directed by Ana María Compoy, audiences will be enthralled by this production filled with joy and love, terror and violence, resistance and strength. Running September 21 to October 15, 2022 at the Center Theatre in the Armory at Seattle Center. "In the Time of the Butterflies" is Julia Alvarez's masterpiece," says Artistic Director Gus Menary . "It's a heartfelt imagining of the Mirabal sisters and the choices they made to stand against authoritarianism and subjugation. Their story, their lives, are brought beautifully and musically to life by internationally-known playwright Caridad Svich. And, in the talented and inspiring hands of Seattle-area director Ana María Campoy, this is a chance to inspire and bear witness to an incredible story."

This powerful look at coming into one's own, realizing that you are part of something larger, something important, invites us all to join in that power, privilege and responsibility-to draw the clear parallels with our own country's complicity in propping up Trujillo and regimes like his across the globe, throughout our history and into today.

"I grew up hearing this story-based on real people and real atrocities-and learning the influence of these women. I want us to examine how their strength and this story fuels and leads us in the now. It's important to remember why we tell these stories, to commemorate the fighters who came before us, and how they help us keep fighting. We all have the capability of being a Butterfly-its just deciding to do it, because unless we are all liberated no one is liberated," says Director Ana María Campoy.

Many in Seattle's communities may have experience fighting for liberation, fighting oppressive regimes and facing danger and violence. Using only implied violence and intentional imagery, Book-It and the creative team hope to create a place that is comfortable for everyone to experience this story of a family's love and a nation's tragedy without re-traumatization. Additionally, Book-It will present two nights of the show with Spanish captioning on October 1st at 7:30pm and October 15th at 2pm.

THE STORY

For 30 years, President Trujillo's iron fist of authoritarianism tightened around the throat of the Dominican Republic. But the people would not be crushed, they would not be silenced. As the revolution grew, so too did our Butterflies-the Mirabal sisters. Four girls we see grow into women. Four women with deep love for their family and their country. Four revolutionaries, with only one left alive to bear witness, to speak out loud of the joy and laughter, terror and violence that shaped a nation and its people.

THE ARTISTS

The cast includes Anasofia Gallegos as the DJ, Carolynne Wilcox (she/they) as ADELE, Beth Pollack as DEDE/AMERICAN WOMAN, Sofía Raquel Sánchez (they/them/elle) as MATE, Aviona Rodriguez as PATRIA, and Jasmine Lomax as Understudy for the DJ, PATRIA, and ADELE. And the Creative Team consists of Stage Manager Elizabeth Stasio, Assistant Stage Manager Tierney Breana Valentine, Covid Safety Manager/Production Assistant Selina Senn, Director Ana María Campoy, Dramaturg Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, Associate Director José Amador, Scenic Designer Bella Rivera, Lighting Designer Darren McCroom, Sound Designer Jerik Fernandez, Costume Designer Janelle Kimbrough, Props Designer Antonieta Castillo-Carpio, Projections Designer Michael B. Maine, Music Composer Eduardo Mendonça, Co-Music Director Aaron Norman, Co-Music Director Gloria Alcalá, Choreographer Vanessa Villaobos, Dialect Coach Gin Hammond, Fight Director Alyssa Kay Matthews and Intimacy Director Francesca Betancourt.

The mainstage line-up includes In the Time of the Butterflies, by the talented Julia Alvarez, an elegantly written work of historical fiction bearing witness to the joy of a family and the tragedy of a nation; Austen Unbound, a long-form improvised play that transports you right into a Regency-era drawing room with its delicious intrigue and innuendo; The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, by the master of her genre, Agatha Christie, this classic murder mystery, is sinister but fun, fast-paced but detailed, and thrilling without being frightening and Solaris, by celebrated author Stanislaw Lem, set in the depths of unknown space, this haunting story exquisitely examines loss and longing.

Book-It Repertory Theatre will continue to require masking for entry to any and all performances at The Center Theatre at Seattle Center. All patrons, artists, volunteers and staff will need to wear a mask at all times in the venue. Please, do not attend your scheduled performance if anyone living in your household, or to whom you have regular exposure, is awaiting a Covid test. Policies will evolve over time in response to the continuing pandemic.

Subscriptions for the 2022-23 season are available now online, by phone and by mail-in order form. Subscription packages range from $72-$225. Single tickets to "In the Time of the Butterflies" are now available, all other single tickets go on sale beginning September 1. Prices range from $35-$65. Students of all ages receive $20 tickets and must show valid student ID. Groups of eight or more tickets are eligible for a 10% discount. Pay What You Can performances will also be available; check the website for more information. Purchase tickets at www.book-it.org or by calling the box office at 206.216.0833. The box office is open Tuesday - Friday, noon to 5pm.

Book-It Repertory Theatre, founded in 1990, is a non-profit organization with a mission to transform great literature into great theatre, through simple and sensitive production, and to inspire its audiences to read. Book-It has built a legacy of creating new, evocative plays from some of the most compelling books on the shelves.