Bang On A Can Presents RAIN At The Noguchi Museum

On Friday, September 24, 2021 at 6:30pm, Bang on a Can and The Noguchi Museum present the next concert in its 2021 Artists at Noguchi season, a monthly series of performances in the Museum's garden and galleries. Celebrating their eleventh season of collaboration, the Bang on a Can | Artists at Noguchi series features musicians performing an inclusive blend of music from across genres and across the world.

Under the mononym L'Rain, Brooklyn native Taja Cheek has quickly become an acclaimed figure in New York experimental music. A multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and vocalist, her songs are equally rooted in R&B, jazz, noise, and pop, and are at once visceral, spiritual, ethereal, and urgent. Her performances are informed by her interest in the history of contemporary art and the legacy of downtown performance in New York City. She is particularly interested in exploring the complex nuance of Black grief and its proximity to Black joy, using voice memos and other manipulated samples recorded in her hometown as inspiration and source material.

L'Rain and her band are heralded for their magnetic live show and have performed across the United States; recent performances include headline performances at The Getty and The Kitchen, festival performances as a part of Basilica Soundscape and FORM Festival, and an improvised duo with artist Kevin Beasley as a part of his solo exhibition Kevin Beasley: A view of a landscape at the Whitney Museum of American Art. She has contributed music to Bring Down The Walls, a compilation album featuring Honey Dijon, Empress Of, and Larry Heard, created with Creative Time, artist Phil Collins, and The Fortune Society. In 2018, Jace Clayton (aka DJ /rupture) invited her to participate in a new collaborative sound work as a part of the exhibition Mel Chin: All Over the Place at the Queens Museum.

L'Rain's sophomore LP, Fatigue, released in June 2021 via Brooklyn label Mexican Summer, received wide critical acclaim from publications such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, NPR, Pitchfork, Vulture, and many others.

The September 24 performance will take place in The Noguchi Museum's first floor gallery, with only 30 public tickets available, on sale September 10, 2021 at 12pm. Tickets are $10 (the same price as museum admission) and allow patrons access to the galleries and garden after hours. Doors open at 6:15pm and the performance runs from 6:30pm-7:30pm. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. More information is available at 718.204.7088 or www.noguchi.org/bangonacan. The Noguchi Museum is located at 9-01 33rd Road (at Vernon Boulevard), Long Island City, NY.

The third and final concert of the 2021 Artists at Noguchi season will take place on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 6:30pm. Lee Ranaldo presents a special performance of his Hurricane Transcriptions with electric guitar quartet Dither and drummer Brian Chase. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8, 2021 at 12pm.