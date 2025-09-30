B. Iden Payne Awards Council To Announce Nominees For 51st Annual Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The B. Iden Payne Awards Council will announce the nominees for the 51st Annual B. Iden Payne Awards on Monday, October 13, 2025, at The VORTEX in Austin. The free public event will celebrate excellence in Austin theatre across performance, playwriting, composing, design, improvisation, and technical achievement.

The evening will begin at 7:00 p.m. with mingling, followed by the announcement of nominees at 8:00 p.m. Audience members can enjoy drinks from The Butterfly Bar and food from Patrizi’s during the event. By 10:00 p.m., the full list of nominees will be posted on the Council’s website.

The awards ceremony will follow on November 3 at the Austin Scottish Rite Theater, bringing together artists and audiences for what the Council calls “Austin’s largest cast party.”