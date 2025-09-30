 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

B. Iden Payne Awards Council To Announce Nominees For 51st Annual Awards

The 2024–2025 season nominees will be revealed October 13 at The VORTEX in Austin.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
B. Iden Payne Awards Council To Announce Nominees For 51st Annual Awards Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The B. Iden Payne Awards Council will announce the nominees for the 51st Annual B. Iden Payne Awards on Monday, October 13, 2025, at The VORTEX in Austin. The free public event will celebrate excellence in Austin theatre across performance, playwriting, composing, design, improvisation, and technical achievement.

The evening will begin at 7:00 p.m. with mingling, followed by the announcement of nominees at 8:00 p.m. Audience members can enjoy drinks from The Butterfly Bar and food from Patrizi’s during the event. By 10:00 p.m., the full list of nominees will be posted on the Council’s website.

The awards ceremony will follow on November 3 at the Austin Scottish Rite Theater, bringing together artists and audiences for what the Council calls “Austin’s largest cast party.”


Don't Miss a Austin News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Hadestown
130 ratings

Hadestown
& Juliet
79 ratings

& Juliet
The Book of Mormon
81 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Maybe Happy Ending
108 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos