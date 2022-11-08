Austin Gay Men's Chorus Presents SLAY RIDE: An AGMC Holiday Concert

The Austin Gay Men's Chorus will kick off Central Texas' holiday season with their upcoming annual winter show. Slay Ride: An AGMC Holiday Concert will be held at First Austin, A Baptist Community of Faith, 901 Trinity St. in Downtown Austin. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at just $20 and are available at www.atxgmc.org.

Slay Ride is a festive musical journey filled with holiday classics and worldly tunes, with a few fun detours along the way. Concertgoers will hear holiday standards and festive favorites from cultures around the world - a nod to the Chorus' mission tenet of building community.

"The holiday season is such a special time of year for people and cultures across the globe," said AGMC Artistic Director Daniel Arredondo. "We're really excited to feature pieces that reflect the wide diversity of faiths and ethnic backgrounds celebrating the season. Whether you bring your family, invite your friends, or just want to cozy up in a seat all on your own, we can't wait to have you along for the ride."

The chorus will have a pre-show reception where attendees can mingle and enjoy sips and small bites, as well as a small holiday bazaar with a pop-up station from Kendra Scott. The chorus will also be promoting a silent auction from December 1-10, featuring a wide array of items for bid including jewelry, original artwork, and travel offerings. Information on the silent auction will be available on the AGMC website. A portion of Kendra Scott sales and all silent auction proceeds will go directly to the chorus.

"We're so grateful for the outpouring of support we've received from our network of supporters who are contributing to this fabulous winter event," said AGMC Board Chair Fred Lugo. "The funds we raise will help us continue fulfilling our mission and being an active partner among the tapestry of cultural organizations across Central Texas. We're so excited for this concert and we can't wait to share the holiday cheer with you."

For show tickets and more information, visit the AGMC website at www.atxgmc.org.