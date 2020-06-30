Artist Jack Terry Creates TEXAS MASKUERADE PARTY Painting in Support of Public Awareness Campaign

Acclaimed Western heritage artist Jack Terry has created a new masterpiece entitled, Texas Maskuerade Party, celebrating living legendary Texans all proudly wearing their themed Texas masks, and inspired by Gary P. Nunn's non-partisan advocacy group launched last month. A limited edition giclée of the Texas Maskuerade Party will be signed and numbered by Jack Terry, and will be available for sale at texasmaskparty.org. The original oil painting will be auctioned off at a later date by Rob Burley from Burley Auction Gallery of New Braunfels. Proceeds from the sale will go to the Texas Maskuerade Party to continue the group's campaign on educating and encouraging Texans to wear a mask and socialize responsibly to win the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The 30 x 36 painting brings together 63 living Texans from music, politics and sports, and a few beloved Texas monuments which can be viewed on The Texas Maskuerade website, along with a key to each Texan featured. According to Nunn, who kicked off the campaign on May 20th, "Jack was able to conceptualize exactly what we are doing with The Texas Maskuerade Party and in such an intuitive way. I'm so proud of Jack," Nunn continued, "And honored that he painted this unique Western heritage masterpiece that not only captures this moment in time, but is truly a painting worth a thousand words. With this spirit we have a fighting chance to beat this invisible enemy. And all we have to do is cover our faces y'all to keep the business, music and people of this great state alive."

Terry, a treasured Texas artist for over forty years and sought after by U.S presidents, heads of industry and celebrities alike, said, "I'm a big fan of Texas music and of Gary P. Nunn. I was inspired by Gary's Texas Maskuerade Party campaign to educate and convince people of the importance of wearing masks and the idea that we are in danger of losing our historic music venues if we don't find a way to make people feel safe. Wearing a mask is just common sense and is such a small sacrifice to make if we want to keep our Texas music heritage alive and our state open."

About Jack Terry

Jack Terry has been painting since he was a young child growing up in West Texas and inspired by the music of Texas greats such as Gary P. Nunn, Willie Nelson and Jerry Jeff Walker. In 1976, at age 24, Terry was named a "Bicentennial Artist" of Texas and honored with a one-man show in the state Capitol Rotunda. His portrait of President Lyndon Johnson was commissioned for publication on the Texas Bicentennial Calendar that same year.

In 2008, First Lady Laura Bush invited Terry to the White House for the Holiday Celebration where he painted a Christmas tree ornament representing the state of Texas. Terry's paintings hang in prominent collections throughout the country and his work has been commissioned by The King Ranch, Exxon-Mobil, actor Burt Reynolds, producer Dick Clark, singers Tammy Wynette and Travis Tritt, Texas Governor Ann Richards and President George W. Bush.

