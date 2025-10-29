Art Spark Texas To Debut Beyond Art Market & Fair in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art Spark Texas will reimagine its traditional holiday market with the debut of the Beyond Art Market & Fair—a two-day indoor/outdoor showcase featuring artists with disabilities, live music, food, and community happening Dec. 6 and 7. In addition to spotlighting artists with disabilities, this year's market also honors the Black Cultural District Art Spark Texas calls home. Located in the very building where Six Square was first founded, the event will highlight local Black artists and celebrate the creativity and heritage rooted in East Austin.

The Beyond Art Market & Fair brings the community together to support local art while offering joyful experiences including live music, pop-ups, food, and interactive art activities. “Beyond Art Market & Fair reflects our commitment to creating inclusive spaces where artists of all backgrounds can shine,” said Celia Hughes, executive director of Art Spark Texas. “By expanding our annual market, we're celebrating not only the artistry of individuals with disabilities but also the cultural richness of the Black community that surrounds and sustains us.”

This year's expanded celebration also highlights the historic neighborhood Art Spark Texas calls home. The market honors the legacy of the Six Square Black Cultural District, where Art Spark's headquarters are located in one of the district's cornerstone buildings. Together, artists and community members will celebrate a space that has long been a hub for creativity, culture, and connection.

Call for Vendors, Performers, and Pop-Ups

Art Spark Texas is now accepting vendor applications for artists with disabilities and local Black artists interested in selling their work at the Beyond Art Market & Fair. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2025. Applications are available here. Musicians, performers, and creatives offering interactive art experiences are also encouraged to join. Interested individuals should email kim@artsparktx.org with details.