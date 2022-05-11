Theatrical Outfit Presents LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Next Month

Theatrical Outfit will conclude its return to the stage season with the return of a fan favorite production fused with a brand-new look - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill by Lanie Robertson. Broadway's Terry Burrell completely transforms into the iconic Billie Holiday in a mind-blowing performance that will leave you speechless. Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill will run at Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta from June 1 - 26, 2022.

Have you ever witnessed an icon? Theatrical Outfit will once again be transformed into a 1950s Philadelphia jazz bar where the legendary Billie Holiday is giving one of her final performances. As she wows audiences with her iconic hits, Billie shares bittersweet stories about her life, painting a riveting and moving portrait of the lady whose music wove pain into beauty. Broadway's Terry Burrell returns with a tour-de-force performance featuring more than a dozen of Holiday's beloved songs, including "Strange Fruit," "What A Little Moonlight Can Do," and more. You are in for an "Original And Riveting" evening (The London Times).

"Theatrical Outfit produced a stunning production of the play in 2018 with an unforgettable award-winning performance by Atlanta's own Terry Burrell," says Artistic Director Matt Torney. "It was a huge hit, and ever since then we have been thinking about the best time to bring it back to the heart of Downtown ATL. As we were considering plays for a season following a global pandemic, there was something about Billie's story and the bruised beauty of her music that just felt right as our season closer. Though we have all lived through pain and heartache, life and art sing on."





Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill will see Broadway's Terry Burrell return to this iconic role and be joined onstage by a three-piece jazz band featuring Tyrone Jackson (as Jimmy Powers on piano), Ramon Pooser (bass), and Lorenzo Sanford (percussion). Not to mention a special appearance from a very cute guest star that you need to see to meet!

ATL favorite Eric J Little returns to direct & lead an extremely talented group of designers that includes Music Direction by Tyrone Jackson, Scenic Design by Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay, Costume Design by Jeff Cone, Lighting Design by Rob Dillard, and Properties Design & Scenic Decoration by Caroline Cook.

"What is most striking about this piece is the way in which it shows Billie weaving the pain in her life into the most melancholy and beautiful music," says Torney. "This play is an exquisite and heart aching portrait of a fading star, whose music still connects with generations of listeners all across the world to this very day."

Theatrical Outfit will open its doors in a COVID-19 safe way that includes a brand new, state-of-the-art, air filtration system with bi-polar ionization and will enforce the following COVID-19 Safety Guidelines: mask worn at all times when in building and hand sanitizing stations.

Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to welcome audiences to the Balzer Theater in the heart of Downtown Atlanta to tell the stories that start the conversations that matter. Single Tickets for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (June 1 - 26, 2022) are on sale NOW. Visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.