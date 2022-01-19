Theatrical Outfit Presents BRIGHT HALF LIFE by Tanya Barfield

Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to continue its return to the stage with our first production of 2022 - Bright Half Life. This brilliant new drama is filled with all the heart, tears, laughs that life has to offer. Bright Half Life will run at Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta from February 2 - 27, 2022.

What if life came with a rewind button? Pulitzer Prize finalist Tanya Barfield brings the world a kaleidoscopic new play about love, heartbreak, skydiving and the infinite moments that make a relationship. Bright Half Life shares the four-and-a-half-decade story of Vicky and Erica, who meet, fall in love, and go through all the trials and tribulations of marriage and building a family. Pause. Rewind. Fast forward. And hold on to "A Well-Written, Engaging Portrayal Of Smart Women Finding Themselves And Each Other" (The New Yorker).

Bright Half Life will star two of ATL's top talents sharing the stage for the first time - Park Krausen & Candy McLellan.

"Bright Half Life is extraordinarily ambitious in its scope," says Theatrical Outfit's Artistic Director Matt Torney. "It tells the story of over four decades in the relationship between two women charting their path through courtship, marriage, parenthood and beyond. But what really stands out is that the play is structured like the half life of an atom, with scenes existing out of the linear sequence of time, and each exploring a different 'collision' between these two beautiful souls. We experience this relationship as a series of exquisite glimpses, with moments of intimacy colliding with moments of distance, joy colliding with pain, and the freshness of new love colliding with the depth and complexity of a relationship grown over time. Bright Half Life is a theatrical love letter to the way that love and time entwine that shows how tiny moments accumulate into a rich and full life."

ATL favorite Melissa Foulger directs & leads an extremely talented group of Atlanta designers that includes Scenic Design by Ming Chen, Costume Design by Dr. L. Nyrobi N. Moss, Lighting Design by Rob Dillard, Sound Design by Chris Lane, and Properties Design & Scenic Decoration by Nick Battaglia.

Theatrical Outfit will open its doors this new year in a COVID-19 safe way that includes a brand new, state-of-the-art, air filtration system with bi-polar ionization and will enforce the following COVID-19 Safety Guidelines: proof of vaccination (or a negative test result within the last 48 hours) for all patrons 12-years-of-age and older, temperature check at the door for all patrons, mask worn at all times when in building, hand sanitizing stations, and assigned socially distant seating.

Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Balzer Theater in the heart of Downtown Atlanta to tell the stories that start the conversations that matter. VIP Packages and Single Tickets for the COVID-19 safe in-person production of Bright Half Life (February 2 - 27, 2022) are on sale NOW. Visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.