THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Open at The Legacy Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Play That Goes Wrong will open at Legacy Theatre! This hysterical comedy opens April 11th and runs through May 11th.

Winner of two Tony Awards and the 2015 Laurence Olivier Award, The Play That Goes Wrong premiered at the Old Red Lion Theatre in London in 2012, where it continues to be their longest running play. Since its debut, it played to critical acclaim on Broadway and has toured the US, UK, and Australia. A play within a play, this show transports the audience to opening night of the Cornley Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter! The New York Times hails this show as "A gut-busting hit! The audience roared as loudly as the crowds at any wrestling match."

This production is directed by Legacy's Artistic Director, Mark Smith. "I've seen this show many times including on the West End and on Broadway" says Smith. "I wanted to bring this show to the Legacy audiences as soon as it was possible, and I am so excited we can finally produce this hilarious show." In addition to ACTUALLY directing this show, Smith will be playing the role of Cornley Drama Society's director, Chris Bean in the production.

"There is nothing not to love about this show" says Executive Producer Bethany Smith. "I was cracking up just reading the first page on paper! It's also great for families- my kids think it's the funniest thing they've seen." The Play That Goes Wrong features an incredibly talented cast of veteran performers, all of whom are returning to the Legacy stage, including Rachael Endrizzi, Avery Ernsberger, Sydney Kay Peebler Ernsberger, Landon Holub, Robbie Kirkland, Daniel Miskin, Ken Quiricone, Justin Thompson, Sarah Vinson, and Grayson Yockey.

Following The Play The Goes Wrong, Legacy will open its 20th season with Mary Poppins in July. The remaining shows include Tell Me On a Sunday, White Christmas, Escape to Margaritaville, and Ain't Misbehavin'. Subscriptions for next season are on sale now.

Comments