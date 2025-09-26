Student Rush and Lucky Seat Lottery Announced for KIMBERLY AKIMBO at the Fox Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that KIMBERLY AKIMBO will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for its upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from October 14–19, 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

The Lucky Seat digital lottery will open Friday, October 3 at noon for a chance to win $39 tickets. Entries will close Friday, October 10 at 9:30 a.m., with winners notified by email starting at 10 a.m. the same day. Lottery winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim tickets, with a two-ticket limit per account.

In addition, Broadway in Atlanta will offer $36 Student Rush tickets. College students may present valid student ID at the Fox Theatre Box Office beginning two hours before each performance. Tickets will be limited to two per ID and subject to availability, including limited view seating.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO will play a one-week run at the Fox Theatre, with performances Tuesday–Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo tells the story of Kim, a teenager navigating family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush, and even possible felony charges. Despite the odds, Kim is determined to find happiness and adventure in suburban New Jersey.