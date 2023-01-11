Stage Door Theatre to Present Romantic Comedy COMPLETENESS by Itamar Moses

Stage Door Theatre is starting off the second half of their 49th Season of live theatre in the Dunwoody community with the romantic comedy Completeness by Tony award winning playwright Itamar Moses. Completeness begins with two graduate students, Elliot and Molly (played by award-winning Atlanta actors Chris Hecke and Irene Polk), having a meet-cute in the campus computer lab. From there, the play examines their journey of falling in love while making audiences laugh at how wrong, and how right relationships can go.

The cast of Completeness includes Chris Hecke (The Atlanta Shakespeare Co., Theatre Squared, Aurora Theatre, Horizon Theatre, Remedy Theatre), Irene Polk (Horizon Theatre, OnStage Atlanta, Vernal and Sere, Stage Door Theatre, Mended Wing Theatre), Kristin Storla (Actor's Express, Synchronicity, Aurora Theatre, Atlanta Shakespeare Co., Havoc Movement Co., Capital City Opera, Out of Box Theatre, Center for Puppetry Arts), and Brewer Kunnemann (Atlanta Shakespeare Co., Stage Door Theatre).

The production is helmed by director Joey Davila (Horizon Theatre, Essential Theatre, Atlanta AppCo Alumni Series) who also serves as the current Development Director of Stage Door Theatre. When asked about the concept behind Completeness, he said, "This is a unique love story at its core. We root for couples we know so often in real life, and how often are we actually right? How crushed do we feel when we see two people breakup that we were hoping would stay together? If love is an experiment, I can't wait to see people's faces when they witness it work, right in front of them." Davila goes on to talk about his excitement for the evolution of this particular show, "I fell in love with Itamar's writing style back when I was an apprentice at Horizon, with his musical Nobody Loves You. And then, when Horizon did a virtual performance of Completeness during the lockdown I thought, 'oh wow! The intimacy of that story is so beautiful.' it immediately went on my bucket list of plays to direct, but I never imagined I'd get to achieve that dream so quickly." Producing Artistic Director Justin Ball says selecting this show was, "A no brainer! When you have the level of talent and excitement for this specific show, especially from actors like Chris Hecke, who have worked with the play and the playwright before, there's no way you pass on a golden opportunity like that."

Completeness was originally commissioned by the Manhattan Theatre Club. The play was first presented by South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California, on April 17, 2011. The play was first presented Off Broadway by Playwrights Horizons in New York City on August 19, 2011. The show most recently was seen as a virtual performance by Atlanta's own Horizon Theatre Company in September of 2020. It has been compared to modern romantic comedies like No Strings Attached.

Tickets are $15-$35, and are available online, through the Stage Door box office phone line, or in person via the Theatre office in the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center. Tickets for the rest of Season 49 are still available online, or through Stage Door's box office, as well as subscription packages. For questions or more information on ticket pricing and subscription options, please contact the box office at FOH@stagedoortheatrega.org

Stage Door Theatre

Dunwoody Cultural Arts Building

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody GA 30338

Phone: 770-396-1726