Sketchworks Comedy & Creative Loafing Present Inaugural ATL SKETCHFEST

Sketchworks Comedy, Atlanta's award-winning live sketch comedy company, is organizing the Inaugural ATL SketchFest. The 3 night event will take place at West Midtown's Pulp Atlanta starting Thursday, September 26 and concluding Saturday, September 28. Shows will begin at 8PM. Over those 3 nights, audiences will have the opportunity to see 9 different sketch comedy groups (3 performing each night). Organizers are also accepting comedy video shorts which will be shown between live performances.

ATL SketchFest will differ from most festivals in that there is a competition element. Five anonymous judges will select the "Best In Show" and that sketch group will be awarded a cash prize at the close of Saturday night's show. As Sketchworks Comedy is organizing the festival, they are not eligible for this prize. In addition to the performances, there will be 2 panel discussions Saturday afternoon. Panel participants are currently being finalized.

"Atlanta has a number of great improv and comedy festivals," co-organizer John D. Babcock III said, "but none that are dedicated to sketch comedy. Sketch comedy in the city is growing. Perfect time for the SketchFest." Speaking about the competition aspect of ATL SketchFest, Julie Shaer, Sketchworks Comedy co-owner and producer, said, "Sketchworks has performed at a lot of sketch festivals which has provided great exposure and experience. We wanted ATL SketchFest to be different. So the idea of a competition with a cash prize came up."

Brian Troxell, Sketchworks' other owner and producer, spoke about Creative Loafing as sponsor. "It is great having Creative Loafing as our sponsor. They are such an iconic Atlanta organization, it is the perfect fit for ATL SketchFest."

Tickets go on sale starting in August at www.SketchworksComedy.com. Festival Tickets are $15 online / $18 at the door. Tickets to Panel Discussions are $10. A pass to all 3 days, plus the 2 panels, are $45.

SUBMISSION INFORMATION

Submissions for sketch groups can be found at https://sketchworks.brushfire.com/events/456041

Deadline for submissions is Sunday, August 25 at 11:59:59PM.

ATL SketchFest is also accepting comedy video shorts (maximum 5 minutes) to run during the festival. To submit your video short: https://sketchworks.brushfire.com/events/456041

Deadline for comedy short submissions is Sunday, September 8 at 11:59:59PM.

Pulp Atlanta is located at 668 11th Street NW. Ph. 470-494-3352 www.PulpAtlanta.com





