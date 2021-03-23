Savannah Repertory Theatre Opens New Location on Broughton Street

The Savannah Repertory Theatre is opening its second location in the old Southern Motors Acura dealership on Broughton Street, WSAV reports.

"Downtown Savannah has always been the site of live theater in the area. We've got the Lucas Theater, the Trustee's Theater and the Savannah Theater all within a few blocks of this location," Member of the Savannah Repertory Theatre's Board of Directors Stephen Plunk said. "So it just made sense for us to be here in the thick of things and be accessed by all the tourists that are in town."

Plunk says that the theatre will continue to also work from The Playshop in West Savannah, where it has been located since 2017. The new location was gifted to the theater group by the Kaminsky family.

"We really appreciate the Kaminskys, and we appreciate the support we've gotten from the Savannah community so far," said Plunk. "It's been very humbling seeing the outpouring of support and the number of people who want to bring something like this to Savannah."

Plunk says their goal is to open in January of 2022. After just one week, they've raised $7,000 toward their $200,000 goal. You can make a donation on their website at https://savannahrep.org/.

Read more on WSAV.