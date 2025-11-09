Robert Ray Returns With GLORIA!, a Holiday Celebration at Virginia Highlands Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved entertainer Robert Ray invites audiences to experience the magic of the season with his brand-new holiday spectacular, Gloria!, on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Virginia Highlands Church.

Following last year's sold-out sensation, Ray brings his signature blend of glamour, heart, and musical brilliance to the stage once again, joined by an all-star cast of singers and a powerhouse seven-piece orchestra. The evening promises an exhilarating mix of holiday favorites and soulful surprises performed with the artistry and joy that have made Robert Ray a cherished Atlanta tradition.

This year's program includes stirring renditions of "Ave Maria," "O Holy Night," "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," and "The Prayer," along with lively crowd-pleasers like "Jingle Bells" and "Celebrate Me Home." Each selection showcases Ray's masterful direction and inventive arrangements, ensuring an unforgettable concert brimming with warmth, spirit, and spectacle.

The night will open with a prelude by pianist Don Bagwell and feature performances by Tiffany Uzoije, Jonathan Blalock, Jessica Wax, Amy Little, Willie Sullivan, Forrest, Dylan Hamilton, Shawn Megorden, Robert Ray, and more. After the concert, guests will enjoy a festive champagne reception to toast the season and celebrate another year of extraordinary music.

Tickets are available now through Robert's Venmo account (@broadwayboy80). General Admission is $60, and VIP Seating is $100. VIP guests will enjoy premium seating and a reserved welcome at the reception.

About Robert Ray: With more than five decades of show-stopping performances, the acclaimed singer, pianist, and Broadway veteran Robert Ray continues to dazzle audiences with his unmatched versatility and heartfelt style. Known for his Broadway-inspired interpretations and magnetic stage presence, Ray remains one of Atlanta's most dynamic and enduring musical talents.