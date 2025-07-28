Review: A STRANGE LOOP at Actor's Express

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor’s Express has never shied away from bold theatrical choices, and with its latest production of A STRANGE LOOP, the company once again proves its commitment to pushing boundaries and amplifying underrepresented voices. Directed with fearless precision by Amanda Washington, this Atlanta premiere of Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical is a frenetic and multi-faceted journey that brilliantly captures on stage the recursive and “strange” loop of self-doubt, ambition, and identity that plagues the central character.

Speaking of that character, A STRANGE LOOP focuses on Usher (Eddie Weaver), a Broadway usher who is a young, Black, gay man writing a musical about a young, Black gay, man writing a musical about a young, Black, gay man. It may sound a bit confusing, but it works well on stage, taking this mind-bending, meta-theatrical conceit and using it as a framework for a deeply personal and quite often hilarious exploration of self-perception, societal expectations, and the internalized voices that shape who we are and our sense of worth. As Usher battles the chorus of “Thoughts” in his head (Aliciona Strothers, Clinton Harris, Chris McKnight, Jonathan Bryant, Barry Westmoreland, and Javar La’Trail Parker) - each representing a different part of his psyche—he confronts everything from body image and family pressure to artistic authenticity and the commodification of Blackness.

Eddie Weaver, in his Actor’s Express debut, delivers a strong and passionate performance as Usher. With raw vulnerability, self-deprecating humor, and a solid stage presence, Weaver effortlessly captures the character’s emotional complexity - his longing, his insecurities, his complicated relationship with his family, and his biting wit. From the opening number to the final, emotional moments, Weaver bears his heart and soul on stage through Michael R. Jackson’s words and music.

Under Washington’s nimble direction, the pacing is brisk and the emotional beats land with clarity and resonance - embracing the show’s unique approach and structure – and allowing the ensemble playing the “Thoughts” inside Usher’s head to shift seamlessly between personas, moods, and musical styles. The result is a vibrant, often chaotic, but always intentional swirl of sound and movement that mirrors the protagonist’s inner turmoil. All six of the actors playing the “Thoughts” bring a unique energy to the stage throughout the show – with moments to shine for each – but always feeling like the collective inner voices of a single protagonist. Atarius Armstrong’s choreography is sharp and thrilling to watch, and Nicole Clockel’s costume designs are modern and visually engaging, allowing for quick switches from one character to the next for each of the “Thoughts”.

Musically, A STRANGE LOOP is a genre-defying triumph. Jackson’s score blends gospel, R&B, pop, and Broadway traditions into a soundscape that is as eclectic as it is cohesive. Standout numbers like “Inner White Girl” and “Memory Song” are not only catchy but emotionally and thematically rich, offering insight into Usher’s mind while challenging the audience to confront their own biases and assumptions. Jackson’s lyrics are rich, contemporary, and resonant, though occasionally lost in this production due to the sound balance and staging. Musical Director John-Michael d’Haviland has created a true tapestry of sound through the brilliant (and varied) voices on stage.

Seamus M. Bourne, in his scenic design, crafts a physical world that supports the show’s introspective nature. The set is minimal yet evocative, functional, and fitting, allowing the performers to convey a variety of settings and realities. Kevin Frazier’s lighting is employed effectively to underscore shifts in tone and perspective, utilizing bold colors at times and single hues at others - enhancing the surreal quality of the narrative.

Overall, what makes A STRANGE LOOP at Actor’s Express so compelling is its refusal to offer easy answers. It’s a show that demands engagement, reflection, empathy, and an open mind. It’s funny, heartbreaking, and deeply human and it challenges assumptions, making you laugh out loud one moment and question your own perceptions and biases the next. It is one of those productions that keeps you guessing and is a theatrical experience that will likely linger with audience members long after the final bows.

A STRANGE LOOP, presented by Actor’s Express, runs through August 31st. Performances are Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets start at $54 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469. Performances take place at Actor’s Express (at the King Plow Arts Center), 887 West Marietta Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. For more information, visit https://actors-express.com/play-page-a-strange-loop/

ABOUT ACTOR’S EXPRESS

Since its founding in 1988, Actor’s Express has become the preeminent hub for dynamic, provocative and consistently outstanding theatre in Atlanta, presenting work that sparks personal transformations and catalyzes community conversations. We are committed to enacting Anti-Racist and Anti-Bias principles that create a diverse, inclusive, safe and brave space for artists and audiences. Actor’s Express is located on the westside of Atlanta in the King Plow Arts Center at 887 W. Marietta Street, Suite J-107, Atlanta, Georgia 30318.All

Photos by Casey Gardner Ford

Lead Photo and Bottom Photo: Center: Eddie Weaver as “Usher”. Surrounding Eddie Weaver are the ensemble of Usher’s thoughts including: Aliciona Strothers, Clinton Harris, Barry Westmoreland, Chris McKnight, Jonathan Bryant and Javar La’Trail Parker.

Top Photo: From left to right: Eddie Weaver as “Usher”, Javar La’Trail Parker as “Thought 6”, Barry Westmoreland as “Thought 5”, Chris McKnight as “Thought 3”, Clinton Harris as “Thought 2”, Jonathan Bryant as “Thought 4”

Mid-Photo 1: Eddie Weaver as “Usher”

Mid-Photo 2: From left to right: Chris Mcknight as “Thought 3”, Aliciona Strothers as “Thought 1”, Clinton Harris as “Thought 2”, Jonathan Bryant as “Thought 4”, Barry Westmoreland as “Thought 5”. Center: Eddie Weaver as “Usher”

