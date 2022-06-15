Photos: First Look at Terry Burrell in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Theatrical Outfit

Theatrical Outfit concludes its return to the stage season with the return of a fan favorite production fused with a brand-new look - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill by Lanie Robertson. Broadway's Terry Burrell completely transforms into the iconic Billie Holiday in a mind-blowing performance that will leave you speechless. Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill will run at Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta through June 26, 2022.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill will see Broadway's Terry Burrell return to this iconic role and be joined onstage by a three-piece jazz band featuring Tyrone Jackson (as Jimmy Powers on piano), Ramon Pooser (bass), and Lorenzo Sanford (percussion). Not to mention a special appearance from a very cute guest star that you need to see to meet!

ATL favorite Eric J Little returns to direct & lead an extremely talented group of designers that includes Music Direction by Tyrone Jackson, Scenic Design by Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay, Costume Design by Jeff Cone, Lighting Design by Rob Dillard, and Properties Design & Scenic Decoration by Caroline Cook.

Theatrical Outfit will open its doors in a COVID-19 safe way that includes a brand new, state-of-the-art, air filtration system with bi-polar ionization and will enforce the following COVID-19 Safety Guidelines: mask worn at all times when in building and hand sanitizing stations.

Single Tickets for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (June 1 - 26, 2022) are on sale NOW. Visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.