Photos: A STRANGE LOOP at Actor's Express

The show runs July 24-August 31,2025.

By: Jul. 26, 2025
Production photos have been released for the production of A Strange Loop at Actor's Express. The show runs July 24 through August 31, 2025. See the photos below! 

Frustrated with his day job ushering for Broadway musicals, a young, gay, Black writer decides to write a musical about a young, gay, Black writer who decides to write a musical about a young, gay, Black writer. Stuck in this “strange loop,” Usher takes us on a kaleidoscopic journey of identity, desire and self acceptance – backed up by an ensemble of voices who call it like they see it. By turns thought provoking and hilarious, A Strange Loop is a groundbreaking piece of theatre that won literally every Best Musical award on Broadway. 

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

Photos: A STRANGE LOOP at Actor's Express Image
Eddie Weaver

Photos: A STRANGE LOOP at Actor's Express Image
Chris Mcknight, Aliciona Strothers, Clinton Harris, Jonathan Bryant, Barry Westmoreland, Eddie Weaver

Photos: A STRANGE LOOP at Actor's Express Image
Eddie Weaver, Javar La'Trail Parker, Barry Westmoreland, Chris McKnight, Clinton Harris, Jonathan Bryant

Photos: A STRANGE LOOP at Actor's Express Image
Eddie Weaver, Aliciona Strothers, Clinton Harris, Barry Westmoreland, Chris McKnight, Jonathan Bryant and Javar La'Trail Parker.


