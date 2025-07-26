Photos: A STRANGE LOOP at Actor's Express

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released for the production of A Strange Loop at Actor's Express. The show runs July 24 through August 31, 2025. See the photos below!

Frustrated with his day job ushering for Broadway musicals, a young, gay, Black writer decides to write a musical about a young, gay, Black writer who decides to write a musical about a young, gay, Black writer. Stuck in this “strange loop,” Usher takes us on a kaleidoscopic journey of identity, desire and self acceptance – backed up by an ensemble of voices who call it like they see it. By turns thought provoking and hilarious, A Strange Loop is a groundbreaking piece of theatre that won literally every Best Musical award on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford