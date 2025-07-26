Photos: A STRANGE LOOP at Actor's Express

The show runs July 24-August 31,2025.
Production photos have been released for the production of A Strange Loop at Actor's Express. The show runs July 24 through August 31, 2025. See the photos below!
Frustrated with his day job ushering for Broadway musicals, a young, gay, Black writer decides to write a musical about a young, gay, Black writer who decides to write a musical about a young, gay, Black writer. Stuck in this “strange loop,” Usher takes us on a kaleidoscopic journey of identity, desire and self acceptance – backed up by an ensemble of voices who call it like they see it. By turns thought provoking and hilarious, A Strange Loop is a groundbreaking piece of theatre that won literally every Best Musical award on Broadway.
Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford
Eddie Weaver
Chris Mcknight, Aliciona Strothers, Clinton Harris, Jonathan Bryant, Barry Westmoreland, Eddie Weaver
Eddie Weaver, Javar La'Trail Parker, Barry Westmoreland, Chris McKnight, Clinton Harris, Jonathan Bryant
Eddie Weaver, Aliciona Strothers, Clinton Harris, Barry Westmoreland, Chris McKnight, Jonathan Bryant and Javar La'Trail Parker.
